Discussing the Future of Payments at FSS Simply Payments 2023 and Beyond, FSS Hosted its Conference in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 20: Financial Software & Systems Pvt. Ltd. (FSS), a globally leading provider of payments technology solutions, hosted its highly-anticipated leadership connect conference Simply Payments on 19th October in Mumbai.

Simply Payments is a conference organized by FSS, where like-minded leaders of the banking and financial services sector get together to chart the future of the payments industry. The event witnessed the presence of Easwaran V from IPPB (India Post Payments Bank), Monisha Thakur from Mastercard, Bhavan Sonchhatra from HDFC and Ajay Kumar Singh from SBI, among other industry veterans.

Through this unique initiative, Financial Software & Systems Pvt. Ltd. (FSS) connected with CXOs from the finance ecosystem and its existing customers. The discussions were on innovations set to transform the world of digital payments by simplifying transactions, enhancing security, and improving the overall digital payments experience. The event also sought to identify opportunities for collaboration between industry players.

Key themes discussed during the sessions included the adoption of newer technologies such as microservices, domain-driven design, designed for the cloud, SaaS, AI & ML; need for enhanced security without creating additional friction in digital payments, how payment literacy can play a vital role in benefiting the entire spectrum from issuers to merchants to consumers and innovations on the back of payment rails such as real-time credit, physical-wallet less mobility, CBDC, NCMC etc.

V Balasubramanian, CEO - Cashtech of FSS, said, "We have witnessed substantial growth in transactions, driven by greater inclusivity. The number of transacting account holders has surged from 200 million to 600 million. This emphasizes the need for the digital payment space to keep pace with their increasing numbers. At FSS, we are developing our payment platform to address their challenges. And through our Simply Payments conclave, we connect with banking and financial services industry experts to facilitate meaningful discussions, exchange insights, and explore collaboration opportunities in the ever-evolving landscape of digital payments."

FSS is committed to empowering people, communities, and economies with digital transformations. FSS "Simply Payments" is a strategic relationship-building initiative, designed to engage CEOs, CTOs, and CDOs from the banking and financial services sector along with fostering deeper connections with valued customers of FSS. FSS also recently launched its SaaS platform BLAZE, an advanced payments technology platform, designed to meet the diverse needs of banks and financial institutions.

Financial Software and Systems (FSS) is a globally leading provider of payments technology and a transaction processor. The company offers an integrated portfolio of software products, hosted payment services, and software solutions built on over three decades of global experience. FSS's end-to-product portfolio includes Card Issuance, Omni-channel Acquiring and Merchant Management, Payment Analytics, Digital Security, Reconciliation and Settlement, and ATM Monitoring and Management. Headquartered in Chennai, India, FSS is India's largest on-demand processing facility - FSSNeT, processing 3 billion+ transactions annually. The company manages and operates 40,000+ ATMs nationwide and 600M+ Mobile Banking Transactions Annually. FSS is also a strategic payments partner for leading global banks, financial institutions, processors, central regulators, and governments across North America, UK, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and APAC and has 2,500 domain specialists on board. Being a payments innovation pioneer through the decades with World-Class Solutions, the company has been empowering 150+ Customers in more than 26 countries.

