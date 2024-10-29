Disprz Continues Growth Momentum with GenAI Advancements and Analyst Recognitions

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 29: Disprz, the leading GenAI-Powered Learning & Skilling platform provider today announced several new GenAI advancements aimed at delivering transformative learning experiences. Disprz has registered significant growth in its customer base (including large enterprises) over the last 12 months.

Disprz offers an Impact-First, Generative Learning & Skilling Platform leveraging GenAI-powered content, assessments, skills, and more for transformative learning experiences. In this context, the key offerings and capabilities include:

* Content and Assessment Authoring: Easy, democratized content authoring in exciting formats using text-to-video creation and video-to-script generation, along with assessment authoring with varying difficulty levels.

* Deep Search: Rapid content discovery enables the locating of specific information across various content formats without fully engaging with the content.

* AI-Powered Recommendations: Personalized learning & skilling experience with tailored content recommendations based on the learner's current skill set and identified skill gaps.

* Disprz Originals: Short, engaging learning pathways with content and assessments in a multi-lingual, reel-style format, delivering an engaging visual experience.

* Automated Pathways: Conversational learning pathways using relevant upskilling content from a variety of sources.

* Content Summarization: Quick content summary to easily choose and consume the content that best suits the learner's requirements.

As per Harvard Business Review, about 75 per cent of L&D professionals believe that GenAI will revolutionize corporate learning in 2025. By incorporating GenAI, organizations can offer personalized and adaptive learning experiences at scale, better preparing their workforce with the skills needed for an AI-led future. "Generative AI unlocks transformative possibilities for the L&D community, often challenged by limited resources and high demands. Our GenAI advancements and roadmap are designed to significantly reduce the operational burden of L&D staff, enabling them to focus on strategic priorities, such as collaboration with business leaders over daily tasks, including content creation, platform administration, and report generation," said Subbu Viswanathan, Disprz's Co-Founder & CEO.

Disprz recently received major recognitions from leading industry analysts, including:

- Recognized as a key vendor offering Learning Experience Platforms (LXPs) in the Gartner Hype Cycle for HR Technology report for 2024.

- Disprz was recognized in the Gartner Market Guide for Corporate Learning Technologies as one of the only three vendors offering both LMS and LXP products.

- Recently, The Josh Bersin Company recognized Disprz as a "2025 HR Technology AI Trailblazer". This exclusive list includes the Top 30 vendors offering most-advanced AI-powered solutions in all areas of human capital management (HCM).

- For Fall 2024, G2 recognized Disprz as a Leader in the enterprise segment and for India, the Middle-East and Asia-Pacific regions.

Disprz is organizing a Global Virtual Symposium, PLAN 25, a convergence of innovation agenda and actionable insights for CHROs and L&D Leaders to help in strategizing for the upcoming year. PLAN 25 will kick off with a Keynote from Katy Tynan, VP, Principal Analyst, Forrester, followed by a panel discussion featuring leading CHROs and L&D Leaders and an "Innovation Showcase" focused on GenAI advancements. Register for PLAN 25 here: PLAN 25, India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor