Disrupting the Hiring Industry: How ProtocolX24's AI-Enabled ATS Is Changing the Game

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 21: ProtocolX24.comis a revolutionary AI-powered hiring assistant platform that is transforming traditional hiring processes with automation, efficiency, and precision. It is designed to deliver speed and effectiveness in every aspect of talent acquisition.

ProtocolX24 provides a revolutionary hiring solution that promises to transform how businesses approach talent acquisition. ProtocolX24 equipped with an army of expert recruiters and cutting-edge technology.

ProtocolX24 addresses hiring challenges across the spectrum, including freshers, lateral hires, leadership positions, and placements for both global and Indian markets be it tech or non tech roles - delivering solutions with speed, precision, and scalability.

Key Features of Protocol X24's AI-Enabled ATS

Automated Shortlisting: ProtocolX24 uses advanced algorithms to evaluate candidate resumes against job role requirements, significantly reducing manual effort and minimizing bias.

Multi-Channel Outreach: The system connects with candidates directly through WhatsApp and phone calls, making it easy to reach talent on platforms they frequently use.

AI-Driven Screening: We analyze candidates' skills, experience, and qualifications, enabling precise matching and role-specific evaluations.

Improved Hiring Speed and Accuracy: By automating key steps in the recruitment process, ProtocolX24 reduces time-to-hire and improves the quality of talent brought into client organizations.

"ProtocolX24 is set to redefine the recruitment industry, reshaping hiring and offering our recruiters unmatched tools to streamline, engage, and convert. We truly address the challenges the recruitment industry faces today in an increasingly competitive talent landscape," said Kaushik Banerjee, Business Head at ProtocolX24.

About ProtocolX24

At ProtocolX24, we are committed to bridging talent with opportunity, providing a platform for growth, and empowering individuals to achieve their professional dreams. Through personalized support, curated connections, and innovative solutions, we pave the way for success and fulfillment in every career path we touch.

Website: https://protocolx24.com/

Media Contact: Kumar Saurabh, 9560180555

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor