Distinguished Lawyer Harvansh Chawla Nominated to Academic Board of Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI)

New Delhi, July 24, 2025 - The Government of India has nominated Distinguished Lawyer Harvansh Chawla to the prestigious Academic Board of the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). Mr. Chawla is also the current Chairman of the BRICS Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BRICS CCI). This significant appointment underscores Mr. Chawla's exemplary leadership and contributions to the fields of commerce, industry, and governance.

The ICSI, a premier professional body under the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, is responsible for regulating and developing the profession of Company Secretaries in India. Its affairs are managed by a Council comprising fifteen elected members and five nominees of the Central Government. Mr. Chawla's nomination reflects the government's recognition of his leadership acumen and deep understanding of corporate governance, international business, and policy affairs.

With years of experience fostering international trade and entrepreneurship, Mr. Chawla brings a unique global perspective to the ICSI. His appointment is expected to strengthen the institute's efforts to align professional education with the evolving needs of India's corporate and regulatory ecosystem.

Expressing his gratitude, Mr. Chawla said, "I am deeply honored by this nomination and look forward to contributing to the ICSI's mission of nurturing world-class professionals in corporate governance. This opportunity aligns with my commitment to advancing excellence and integrity in the corporate ecosystem."

About Harvansh Chawla

Mr. Harvansh Chawla, Chairman of BRICS CCI, is a leading Supreme Court lawyer and a renowned expert in International Trade Law. He is also the founder and Managing Director of a leading law firm, KR Chawla and Co. With over three decades of experience in international law, trade policy, infrastructure development, and corporate advisory, Mr. Chawla has been a trusted legal advisor to global corporations and has played a pivotal role in shaping India's legal frameworks for infrastructure privatisation and cross-border investments.

About ICSI

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is a statutory body under the Company Secretaries Act, 1980, tasked with developing and regulating the profession of Company Secretaries in India. The affairs of the ICSI are managed by a Council comprising fifteen elected members and five eminent individuals nominated by the Central Government.

