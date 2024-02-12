District Administration awards Glocal Hospital in Begusarai for exemplary performance under Ayushman Bharat

Begusarai District Administration awarded Glocal Hospital in Begusarai for exemplary performance under Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana recently. The award was handed over to the Hospital Head, Kanhaiya Kumar by District Magistrate, Roshan Kushwaha, I.A.S. and Minister In-charge, Shamim Ahmad. Also present at the podium during the felicitation ceremony were Rashid Zaman, DIG-Begusarai Range and Yogendra Kumar, SP – Begusarai. The district hospital of Begusarai also received an award. Glocal Hospital was the only Private Hospital awarded at the ceremony.

New Delhi (India), February 12: Glocal hospital began in 2015 and in the last 8 years has become a benchmark in providing advanced and affordable healthcare in Begusarai. The hospital is a 100-bed state of the art Superspecialty hospital, offering a wide range of medical services, including Critical Care, General Medicine, General Surgery, Ophthalmology, Gynecology, Neuro-medicine, Neurosurgery, Cardiology, Urology, Nephrology including Dialysis, Dental and Orthopedics. The hospital has earned a distinction for its critical care services, ICU having a survival rate of nearly 90%, surpassing average survival in the ICUs of United States. It has a team of more than 20 doctors, which includes several specialists and super specialists. The hospital is at the forefront of providing high level of healthcare not only to the people of Begusarai but to the adjoining districts of Khagaria, Samastipur, Munger, Lakhisarai and even Patna.

Importantly, Glocal Hospital offers its services at less than half of the cost of hospitals in larger cities and metropolitan areas. The hospital has been serving poor patients covered under Ayushman Bharat PM-JAY since several years, making advanced healthcare truly inclusive. A third-party survey confirmed that more than 85% patients in the hospital are BPL. Begusarai is an industrial city with several PSUs like Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, Hindustan Petroleum, Oil India, Railways, NTPC, Fertilizer etc., who trust Glocal hospital for the healthcare of their employees.

Glocal Healthcare Systems, founded by Dr. Sabahat S. Azim, a medical doctor and ex-IAS officer, in 2010, operates 11 similar hospitals in smaller cities of Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha and UP, fulfilling the acute healthcare needs of underserved communities. Dr. Azim’s vision is to reimagine healthcare delivery by building cost-effective hospitals in a fraction of the industry-standard cost and time. These hospitals are equipped to deliver high-end multispecialty and acute care, with a focus on evidence-based protocols encoded in an AI-enabled Clinical Decision Support System. Glocal is committed to bringing world-class healthcare to smaller towns and villages across India. The focus on Ayushman Bharat is to ensure that advanced medical care is no longer a distant dream for the poor residing in underserved regions.

