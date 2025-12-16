District9 Open Concludes High-Voltage Tournament with 325 Registered Players and INR 20 Lakh Prize Pool

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 16: In a stunning showcase of growth and competitive spirit, the District9 Open Pickleball Tournament concluded with massive participation, drawing 325 registered players from across India and setting a high benchmark for pickleball events in the country.

Held at District9 in Sector 33, Noida, the high-voltage weekend of pickleball action featured athletes from major cities including Chennai, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Jaipur and beyond, reflecting the sport's expanding pan-India reach. Competitive energy was matched by professional event execution, earning praise from participants, coaches and spectators alike.

With a total prize pool of ₹20 lakh, the District9 Open offered one of the largest cash rewards in Indian pickleball history. Champions competed for individual prizes of up to ₹5 lakh, among the highest awarded to any pickleball player in India to date. Winners were also presented with the exclusive Champions Bracelet, symbolizing elite performance and sporting excellence.

The tournament witnessed upsets and intense matches and the official winners are:

Men's Singles – Advanced

Winner: Vinay Sethia

Vinay Sethia Runner-up: Kashyap Baranwal

Men's Doubles – Advanced

Winners: Anish Frolian R & Boopathy Sakthivel

Anish Frolian R & Boopathy Sakthivel Runners-up: Utkarsh Dubey & Ashutosh Mehta

Women's Singles

Winner: Monica Menon

Monica Menon Runner-up: Vaniya Eternal

Women's Doubles

Winners: Monica Menon & Khushi Sachdeva

Monica Menon & Khushi Sachdeva Runners-up: Nitanya Malik & Shefali Arora

Mixed Doubles

Winners: Rahul Belwal & Monica Menon

Rahul Belwal & Monica Menon Runners-up: Nikhil Singh Rajput & Megha Kapoor

Men's Doubles (50+)

Winners: Akhil Mathur & Bhushan Akut

Akhil Mathur & Bhushan Akut Runners-up: Jasminder Singh & Vikram Kapur

Amateur Doubles

Winners: Kavin Karthik & Rakshak Tarun

Kavin Karthik & Rakshak Tarun Runners-up: Saurabh Saran & Udit Mishra

Men's Singles – Intermediate

Winner: Ishaan Premwani

Ishaan Premwani Runner-up: ⁠Aadittya Chhaabra

Men's Doubles – Intermediate

Winners: Om Pawar & Saksham Aggarwal

Om Pawar & Saksham Aggarwal Runners-up: Nikunj Kedia & Vinay

Title sponsorship was provided by Lotto, backed by a strong lineup of partners including Huddle, Fitspire, Upurfit, Bhilwara Group, Bungee Iced Tea, Wellbeing Nutrition, and Mr. Makhana, whose collective support significantly amplified the event's profile. On the hospitality front, player services received excellent feedback, with special praise directed at the dedicated food truck zones and the curated breakfast arrangements by Mohun, which were lauded as standout elements of the athlete experience.

“The District9 Open was conceived as a milestone moment for Indian pickleball — not just in scale, but in quality,” said Amit Ajwani, Founder of District9.

“To see players from every corner of the country compete at this level confirms that the sport's momentum is real and accelerating. We're proud to have delivered an event that raises the benchmark and invites broader participation from athletes and fans alike.”

He added, “Our vision is to nurture a vibrant competitive ecosystem where athletes are rewarded, communities are engaged, and the sport continues its remarkable rise. The historic participation and lucrative prize pool this year are just the beginning.”

The tournament's success reflects broader trends in Indian pickleball, which has seen rapid growth in participation, organized competitions and national visibility in recent seasons.

About District9: District9 is India's leading multi-sports and lifestyle destination committed to advancing pickleball and other emerging sports. With a focus on world-class events, athlete empowerment and community engagement, District9 aims to elevate the competitive landscape and nurture the next generation of champions in India's fastest-growing sporting disciplines. Completing the unique lifestyle experience, the venue features a vibrant food court area, offering a perfect space for visitors to unwind and enjoy culinary delights. The brand is currently poised for rapid expansion, with upcoming centers set to launch soon in Dehradun and Delhi.

