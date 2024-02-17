DITRP and Hello Digital India to Honour 100 best computer institutes in India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 17: Digital Information Technology & Research for Professionals (DITRP) in collaboration with Hello Digital India will honour the 100 best computer institutes of India at the prestigious India's Best 100 Institute Award Show 2024 in Mumbai on February 29. At Kohinoor Continental hotel (Andheri East).

Mr. Ashneer Grover will grace the award show as the chief guest. Mr. Ashneer Grover Has Been Recognized As One Of Top 50 Most Influential Indians Across The World. Mr Grover, a successful serial entrepreneur, will not only felicitate the 100 nominated institutes but also share invaluable insights to help participants achieve higher growth.

Mr. Amzad Sathe, Director of DITRP OPC Pvt Ltd, will also honour the award winners and guide participants to explore avenues for business expansion, especially during the upcoming summer vacation period.

“India's Best 100 Institute Award Show reflects our commitment to promoting excellence in computer education across India. These institutes are doing excellent work in empowering students with the skills and knowledge needed to excel in today's digital world. We are proud to recognize their contribution by honoring them. The aim is to motivate them to strive continuously for excellence. The presence of Mr. Ashneer Grover, who is an inspiration to many entrepreneurs, is a huge morale booster for us too,” Mr Sathe Sir said.

DITRP – Digital Information Technology & Research for Professionals, it's sister concern NEXSTEP COMPUTER ACADEMY established in 2006 with a greater aim & vision of excellence in information technology and related areas. IT education make people to perform the task more professionally. DITRP is well convinced about this fact and with the mission and objective of developing professional skills and expertise in it and related areas. The establishment of DITRP is a major step towards strengthening the individual’s capacity which is store house of revolution and multi-dimensional facts and emerge as a leader in global arena. DITRP has been at the forefront of computer education nationwide, dedicated to nurturing professional skills and expertise among students over the past seven years. The event aims to recognize and celebrate the exemplary contributions of the top 100 computer institutes across India.

With 4500 operational centres across the country, both DITRP and Hello Digital India are providing youngsters with the necessary skills to thrive in the industry.

Representatives from computer education centres in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Punjab, Bihar, Haryana, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Jammu & Kashmir, Assam, Sikkim, Tripura, Uttarakhand, West Bengal, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, and Odisha will be felicitated at the award ceremony.

Mr. Mohd Shuev Director of Yusra Academy will be honored with Life Time Achievement Award by DITRP in this india's best 100 institute award show 2024. Yusra Academy which is situated in Gursahayangaj District Kannauj Uttar Pradesh. Dedicated to providing high-quality computer education in rural areas of Uttar Pradesh, they are providing quality computer education at lowest fees continuously from last 9 years. Yusra Academy has achieved many achievements over the years. Among these achievements, DITRP would like to Congratulate Yusra Academy for this LIFE TIME Achievement Award.

This event is sponsored by Magic Touch, Mrs. Anisa Amzad Sathe Director of Magic Touch, at Mumbai virar. Providing training of Makeup Artist Courses & Bridal Makeup also running online classes at lowest cost.

DITRP would like to congratulate Mr. Madhu Das belongs to Assam, who is working in DITRP from last 6 years as a senior executive. he has a big role in DITRP'S grand success.

