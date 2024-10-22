Diver Palak Sharma to Represent India at Asian Diving Championship, Departing for China on October 21

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 22: The upcoming Asian Diving Championship is set to take place in Guangzhou, China, starting on October 21. Divers from various Asian countries will participate in this prestigious event, and India's contingent will be led by the accomplished diver Palak Sharma. Originally from Indore, Madhya Pradesh, Palak has been passionate about diving since she was 8 years old. Over the past nine years, she has achieved remarkable success, winning 50 medals at national and international levels. Her impressive tally includes 4 gold, 5 silver, and 1 bronze at international competitions, along with 29 gold, 8 silver, and 3 bronze at national events.

Palak's journey began in 2018 when she was just 12 years old, competing and winning medals in national junior competitions. Since then, her winning streak has continued unabated, showcasing her dedication and skill.

Despite her young age, Palak has earned numerous accolades, including the Prime Minister's National Child Award in 2021 and Madhya Pradesh's prestigious Eklavya Award in 2022. She is also the brand ambassador for the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' initiative, a flagship campaign of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Just five days before the championship, Palak faced a personal tragedy with the loss of her grandfather. However, she displayed immense resilience by deciding to participate in the tournament despite this difficult time.

In her statement, Palak expressed, "My grandfather was very dear to me, and my focus is now on winning a medal in his honor. Many suggested I skip the tournament, but I believe that if legends like Sachin Tendulkar can play for the country and score a century after losing a loved one, then so can I." With this determination, Palak has confirmed her participation and is set to depart for China on October 21, along with the rest of the team from Delhi. This information was shared by her public relations officer, Sanjay Bhushan Patiyala.

