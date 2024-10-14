DIVIANA Showcases Innovation at Dialogues XV, Udaipur as it prepares for its Grand Milan Debut

VMPL

Udaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 14: DIVIANA, a leader in contemporary luxury furniture, made a bold statement at the prestigious Dialogues XV in Udaipur, held from October 10th-13th. Known for its focus in cutting-edge design and thought leadership in architecture and interiors, Dialogues provides an unparalleled platform for brands like DIVIANA to showcase innovation to an elite audience of design connoisseurs. This year's participation comes at a pivotal moment for the brand as it prepares for its first international store debut in Milan this November- a significant investment that positions DIVIANA to make its mark on the global stage.

Having built a strong presence in India's luxury furniture sector, DIVIANA continues to blend modern design with a focus on quality and craftsmanship. At Dialogues XV, curated by celebrated architect Sanjay Puri, top names from the design and architecture world, including brands such as Sleek Kitchen, Faber, and Hafele, were also present. A highlight of the event was the presentation by 10 prominent architects and designers, sharing their experimental projects on the theme "METAMORPHOSIS."

For the past five years, DIVIANA has had a notable presence at Dialogues, but this year holds particular significance as the brand sets its sight on Milanthe vibrant heart of global design. The upcoming 2,000 sq ft showroom, located in the renowned Quadrilatero della Moda, represents a strategic investment that embodies DIVIANA's ambition to elevate Indian craftsmanship on world stage. This flagship store will showcase a carefully curated selection of bespoke contemporary furniture that marries aesthetic appeal with practical functionality.

At the Udaipur event, standout pieces like the Claire armchair, celebrated for its geometric elegance, and the Curve sofa, known for its sleek, weightless design, captured attention. These designs reflect DIVIANA's commitment to balancing luxury with functionalityan approach that will take center stage in Milan.

Kapil Chopra, Founder of DIVIANA, shared his excitement about the upcoming Milan debut "Opening our first international store in Milan represents a historic moment not just for DIVIANA but for Indian luxury design. The store with embody our vision of merging the richness of Indian craftsmanship with Milan's contemporary design culture. We are thrilled to bring a unique blend of contemporary elegance and functional design to the World's fashion and design capital"

As part of its global expansion, DIVIANA's Milan store will be a symbol of Indian excellence in craftsmanship, aligning with the country's Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative. This milestone aligns with DIVIANA's global expansion strategy, underscoring its dedication to infusing every space with sophistication while setting new benchmarks in contemporary design.

