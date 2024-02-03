DIVINE Announces 6 City India Tour - Promises a Divine Time for Fans!

BusinessWire India

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 3: Saregama Live and Gully Gang's Divine Time India Tour is set to kick off on March 1st, promising an electrifying experience for fans across six vibrant cities. The tour drops with DIVINE's homecity Mumbai, followed by Ahmedabad, Bangalore, Delhi, Chandigarh, and Pune.

Fresh off the heels of his latest single release, "100 Million", in collaboration with the renowned Karan Aujla, DIVINE, the OG gully rapper hailing from the streets of '59' - Mumbai, is ready to set the stage on fire. With chart-topping albums like Kohinoor, Punya Paap, and Gunehgaar, DIVINE has not only amassed a staggering 1 Billion Streams but has also cemented his position as a torchbearer of Indian Hip Hop. His timeless classics like 4:10, 3:59 am, Mirchi, Baazigar, Kama Pachhis, Chal Bombay, Kohinoor, and Satya, among others is sure to offer audiences a Divine Time!

Sharing excitement, DIVINE said, "Can't wait to be back touring in India after over a year. I've been working on a lot of new music and wanted to give my fans a new set and experience. Milte hain show par!"

Speaking on the collaboration, Siddhartha Anand Kumar, Senior Vice President, Films & Events, Saregama India, said, "DIVINE's mass appeal and popularity as a rapper resonate deeply with audiences across the nation. As we prepare to bring the OG gully rapper to cities nationwide, we're incredibly excited to witness the electrifying energy and enthusiasm that he sparks wherever he goes."

Mark your calendars with the following tour dates:

* Mumbai: March 1st

* Ahmedabad: March 3rd

* Bangalore: March 9th

* Pune: March 10th

* Chandigarh: March 25th

* New Delhi: March 30th

Venues to be announced soon.

Tickets and Additional Information

Tickets for Saregama Live and Gully Gang's DIVINE Time India Tour 2024 are available on Zomato Live - Link. You can also find the same under the "live events" section on Zomato. The enthusiasm among fans will grow as more information about venue locations and special guest appearances is made public as the concert dates get closer.

