Divine Bricks Real Estate Celebrates its Associates with 200 Flats as Profits Skyrocket Post-COVID

PNN

New Delhi [India], July 22: In an unprecedented move of appreciation, Divine Bricks Real Estate has granted 200 flats to its esteemed associates. This generous initiative coincides with the company celebrating a remarkable 180 USD increase in profits following the COVID-19 pandemic, marking a significant achievement in its growth trajectory.

The award ceremony featured Urvashi Rautela, a distinguished national and international actress, who presented the keys to the fortunate associates. The event, held at the company's headquarters, underscored Divine Bricks Real Estate's dedication to acknowledging and rewarding the hard work and loyalty of its team.

Urvashi Rautela, in her speech, expressed, "I am honored to be part of this incredible event. Divine Bricks Real Estate's success story is truly inspiring, and this generous gesture towards their associates showcases their exceptional corporate values. It is heartwarming to see a company that values its associates as its most important asset."

https://youtu.be/rluHM6PPJWI?si=Zimrr8_xl_DZAFuS

Mahender Singh, Managing Director and Founder of Divine Bricks Real Estate, who hails from Delhi NCR, India, conveyed his gratitude towards his team and shared his vision for the future. He stated, "Our associates are the backbone of our success. Their dedication and hard work have driven us to new heights, especially during challenging times. This is our way of saying thank you and ensuring they share in the success they have helped create. We look forward to continuing this journey of growth and excellence together."

Divine Bricks Real Estate has emerged as a leading player in the real estate market, with innovative projects and a customer-centric approach. The company's post-COVID recovery and remarkable profit increase highlight its resilience and strategic vision. This gala event was held in Dubai UAE Shangri-La.

About Divine Bricks Real Estate

Divine Bricks Real Estate is a premier real estate company known for its exceptional residential and commercial projects. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and customer satisfaction, Divine Bricks Real Estate has set new benchmarks in the industry, creating homes and spaces that define luxury and comfort.

For more details you can visit - https://www.divinebricks.com/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor