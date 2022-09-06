Divyarajsinh Jadeja, the multifaceted young entrepreneur transacting success in key domains

September 6: We have all come across stories of young individuals who write their success stories with a golden pen. Entrepreneur Divyarajsinh Jadeja who is also known as Divyarajsinh Jadeja Vadinar is the perfect example of such people. This young serial entrepreneur has launched multiple businesses, one after another, in the key business domains. He is the founder of RajLaxmi constructions, and now we have branched out to Rajlaxmi Transports, Rajlaxmi Petroleum, Raj Laxmi Stone Crushers, and Rajlaxmi Land Developers.

Born and brought up in Gujrat, Divyarajsinh was always inclined to the idea of creating something of his own. He started thinking about various business ideas during his senior classes of school only. He recalls, “When most of the kids of my age at school would think of some profession like doctors or CAs or Managers, I was always up with some new business idea.” He wanted that not only should he be able to earn money for himself but should be able to generate employment for many others. He started the construction business with the aim to provide affordable housing solutions that provide modern and comfortable living spaces for the generation of today. With the growth in his businesses, he got to know about the carbon footprints left by various industries and their toxic effects. He started researching more about it, and now he is working on creating awareness of how businesses can reduce carbon footprints and adopt sustainability.

Divyarajsinh says, “We are sitting on a time bomb created by human negligence towards their own planet. It is the time when both at the micro and macro level we should work collectively towards sustainability.” He has been consciously redesigning and recreating strategies in his own businesses to reduce their carbon footprint.

On the work front, all his firms have shown exponential growth since the time he launched them one after another. He has been a sharp observer and a prudent strategy-maker with quick decision-making abilities. He has a commendable understanding of various niches is apparent in the kind of positive growth his business has shown. He has precisely and decisively chosen the domains where demand never declines, irrespective of the economic scenario.

His understanding of the economy and key sectors at the age of 27 is exemplary, and venturing into business in these sectors shows his grit and determination to create a special place for himself in the corporate world.

