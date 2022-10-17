Diwali comes early with Fullerton India's festive deals on personal loans

Leading NBFC Fullerton India Credit Company has brought in Diwali a little earlier than anticipated by announcing an for online salaried borrowers to celebrate this coming festive season.

After the past few relatively muted festivals due to the pandemic, consumers are doubly excited for the upcoming festivities this October.

Leading brands have also announced mega sales seasons wherein customers can avail festive discounts on nearly every product - including consumer durables, electronics, clothes, jewelry& more.

Thus, this festive season, every Indian can fulfill their aspirations of a dream vacation, home appliances, latest gadgets, and much more. Funding has never been this easy - eligible salaried borrowers can get the funds they need by applying online for a personal loan from Fullerton India and get up to 0.5 per cent** off on processing fees or interest rates.

offers for this festive season can help people enjoy their festivities, the way they want to, and celebrate to their heart's content. The personal loan offers are being offered only to salaried applicants who apply online, and who are eligible as per Fullerton India's policy. Consumers can avail of transparent and hassle-free personal loan deals easily with paperless instant online loan applications on Fullerton India's website or on their .

Over and above the offer's obvious advantages, Fullerton India's personal loans are collateral free, require minimal documentation, and provide online applicants with the advantage of instant decisioning. Thus, within a few seconds of submitting your application, you could be given an in-principle approval on your loan, after which you will need to submit your documents. After successful verification checks and agreement execution, the funds are disbursed into your account. Fullerton India Personal loans come at attractive interest rates starting from 11.99 per cent* per annum.

Fullerton India's customers will also get to benefit from other features such as flexible repayment tenure between 12 to 60 months, online loan account management via the website and m-Connect app, and easy repayment methods including auto debit / ECS facility, online payment via NEFT / UPI, etc. Using Fullerton India's Personal Loan EMI Calculator, applicants can choose a tenure so that the resulting EMI falls well within their budget.

You can enjoy the special occasions headed your way without worrying about financial constraints in the near future, with flexible repayment plans that are tailored to meet your requirements, on your own terms. So, you can enjoy the most auspicious time of the year and celebrate each occasion with a personal loan from Fullerton India.

For more information, Contact:

1800 103 6001

Timings: 9.00 a.m. to 7.00 p.m.

Website:

*Terms and Conditions apply. Final Interest rates offered to borrowers will depend on a number of factors, including Fullerton India's policy at the time of loan application.

**Terms and conditions apply. Loans are disbursed at the discretion of Fullerton India. This is a limited time offer, and is available for eligible, online, salaried applicants until 31st December, 2022 only.

