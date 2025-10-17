Diwali Muhurat Trading 2025: History, Significance & Check Timings for October 21

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will conduct a special Diwali Muhurat Trading session for 2025 on Tuesday, October 21. . The pre-open session will run from 1:30 pm to 1:45 pm, followed by the main trading window from 1:45 pm to 2:45 pm. The closing session will extend until 3:05 pm.

The change from evening to afternoon is a major departure from past practice, when Muhurat sessions typically started around 6 pm. For 2025, this one-hour window will be the only period when markets remain open on Diwali day. The annual special session is held to mark the beginning of a new financial year as per the Hindu calendar. Muhurat Trading is that one special hour on Diwali when the stock market joins the celebrations.

The tradition started way back in 1957 at the BSE. The idea was simple yet symbolic: mark the start of the Hindu New Year with a trade, inviting prosperity and good fortune. The term “Muhurat” refers to an auspicious period chosen to start something new. During this time, trading is believed to bring prosperity and good fortune.

“All trades executed in this Diwali Muhurat trading session shall result in settlement obligations,” National Stock Exchange of India Limited said in its circular.In last year’s Muhurat Trading session, the BSE Sensex gained 354.77 points (0.55%), closing at 65,259.45, with 28 out of 30 stocks on the index finishing higher in the first trading session of Samvat 2081.The NIFTY50 rose 100.20 points (0.52%) to end at 19,525.55, supported by gains in the IT, infrastructure, and energy sectors, with 43 of the 50 stocks on the index closing in green.