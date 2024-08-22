DJ Hardik, Ronak Panani, and Angadpreet Singh Unveil Dhyra Productions: Ushering in a New Era of Entertainment

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 22: The dynamic trio of DJ Hardik, Ronak Panani, and Angadpreet Singh is set to revolutionize the entertainment industry with their innovative approach and passion for creating unforgettable experiences with the launch of Dhyra Productions.

The grand star-studded launch saw the presence of Gurpreet Kaur Chadha, Kangna Sharma, Sawan Rupowali, Dimple Soni, Kunwar Amar, Rrahul Narain Kanal, Nikita Rawal Ramji Gulati, Aziz Zee, Ayesha Hashme, Sonia Birji, Hema Sharma, Tehraan Bakshi, Akansha Verma, Sufia Tanweer, Shwetaa Khanduri, Sachin Sharma, Harsimran Oberoi, Rajiv Roda, Shibani Kashyap, Tiaara Gujral, Niyati Fatnani, Simran Sachdeva, Bhagyashree Talukdar, Shahwar Ali, Zulfi Syed & Many More.

The entertainment industry witnessed a monumental moment as the grand launch of Dhyra Productions marked the dawn of a new era. Owned by the visionary trio DJ Hardik, Ronak Panani, and Angadpreet Singh, Dhyra Productions promises to be an unparalleled force in the world of films, music, events, and artist management. The glittering event, brimming with the who’s who of the entertainment industry, was a testament to the grandeur and ambition of this pioneering production house.

Dhyra Productions is not merely a company; it is a vibrant amalgamation of entertainment and cutting-edge technology, with a focus on creating content that uplifts, inspires, and entertains. The production house aims to be a beacon for established and emerging talents, each poised to make a significant mark on the industry. With a commitment to producing content that resonates deeply with audiences, Dhyra Productions is set to redefine the entertainment landscape.

The powerhouse behind this initiative, DJ Hardik, is renowned as India’s youngest and most dynamic DJ, with an impressive array of hit gigs and official remixes under his belt, all associated with the biggest music labels in India “At Dhyra Productions, we are driven by a passion for innovation and a deep love for entertainment. Our vision is to blend the pulse of music and the magic of cinema with cutting-edge technology, creating experiences that resonate with audiences worldwide.”

Ronak Panani, a stalwart in Mumbai’s real estate landscape, brings his business acumen and strategic foresight to the table. As one of the city’s leading builders, Ronak’s expertise will undoubtedly propel Dhyra Productions to new heights. “Dhyra Productions is very special to me; it’s named after my daughter Dhyra. We are on a mission to bring exceptional entertainment to life. Our goal is to create content that not only captivates but also inspires and uplifts. By leveraging our diverse expertise and uniting creativity with strategic vision, we’re committed to building a platform where talent thrives and the future of entertainment is shaped.”

Angadpreet Singh, a name synonymous with excellence in music production, has an illustrious career spanning over 500 songs. His work with prestigious labels such as T-Series, Universal Music, Sony Music, Sa Re Ga Ma, and the world’s largest Punjabi music label, Speed Records, speaks volumes about his unmatched talent and experience. Angadpreet has also left an indelible mark in the world of Punjabi cinema, having produced several films that have captivated audiences across the globe. “At Dhyra Productions, our vision is to set new benchmarks in the entertainment industry by combining creativity, innovation, and unwavering dedication. Our mission is to produce content that resonates deeply with audiences, nurtures emerging talent, and celebrates the richness of entertainment. As we look to the future, we are committed to expanding our horizons, exploring new genres, and continuously pushing the envelope to deliver unforgettable experiences that leave a lasting impact.”

Apart from the announcement of the production house, Dhyra Productions released two songs “Patiala Peg” a lively Punjabi track sung by Kanwalpreet. Produced by Ronak Panani, DJ Hardik and Angadpreet Singh, “Rukhi Rutt” featuring the dynamic talents of Devenderpal Singh, Toofan Singh Gill, and Star DX, produced by the powerhouse duo Ronak Panani and Hardik.

The evening shone even brighter with the heartfelt video messages sent by some of the biggest stars in the industry. Gippy Grewal, Vicky Kaushal, Ammy Virk, Karan Aujla, Master Saleem, legendary Daler Mehndi, Harshdeep Kaur, Sudesh Lehri, Jasbir Jassi, Amit Trivedi and many more all extended their warmest wishes and blessings to the new venture, expressing their excitement for what the future holds under the banner of Dhyra Productions.

Together, these three visionaries have united their talents to create Dhyra Productions, a company dedicated to delivering exceptional entertainment experiences.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor