DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd approves 2:1 bonus

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 20: Board of directors of DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd, a leading provider of Integrated Printing, Logistics and Courier solutions in India and overseas has approved a 2:1 bonus issue. The company board also approved issuance of increase the authorized share capital from Rs. 15 crore to Rs. 50 crore, subject to approval of shareholders.

Company reported highest Revenue and Profit for FY 24; Revenue in FY24 rise 12.83% Y-o-Y to Rs. 57.04 crore; Net Profit rise 51% Y-o-Y in FY24 to Rs. 5.04 crore

The board of directors in the meeting held on 18 June 2024, approved issue of Bonus Shares by way of capitalization of free reserves and share premium, to the equity shareholders of the company in the ratio of 2: 1 (2 new fully paid-up Equity Shares of Rs. 10 each for every 1 existing fully paid-up Equity Share of Rs. 10 each held by the eligible shareholders as on the Record Date (to be determined by the Board) subject to the approval of the shareholders of the company.

Post issue of the bonus shares, share capital of the company will increase to Rs. 32,48,35,200 (3,24,83,520 equity shares of Rs. 10 each) from Rs. 10,82,78,400 (1,08,27,840 equity shares of Rs. 10 each). The bonus shares will be credited to the shareholders account Within 2 months from the date of Board approval i.e.by August 18, 2024.

Dinesh Kotian, Managing Director, DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd said, ""We are very pleased to announce a 2:1 bonus for our shareholders. The company continues its strong growth trajectory, driven by new orders and brisk business from existing clients. We recently secured an order from the Navi Mumbai Police Department for scanning and document management solutions, along with a Rs 6 crore order for printing, dispatch, and bulk scanning services. Additionally, we bolstered our logistics business with 8 new trailers. With India's GDP growth expected to exceed 7% in FY '25, DJML is well-prepared to support the nation with robust supply chain, express distribution, and logistics solutions."

The board of directors also approved the increase in the Authorized Share Capital of the Company from existing Rs. 15 crore divided into 1.5 crore equity shares of Rs. 10 each to Rs. 50 crore divided into 5 crore equity shares of Rs. 10 each. The share capital increase is thereby consequent alteration to the Memorandum of Association of the Company and subject to approval of shareholders. Additionally, board also considered and recommended a final dividend of Rs. 0.20 (2%) per equity share of Rs. 10 each for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 15th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company which is scheduled on 13 July 2024.

Company generated highest annual revenues of Rs 57.04 crore in 2023-24 - growing by 12.83% as compared to the previous year. Net Profit for 2023-24 stood at Rs 5.04 crore, higher by 51% Y-o-Y than Rs. 3.33 crore in FY23. EBITDA margins too has been growing consistently over the last 3 years buoyed by operational efficiencies in DJML businesses. The company continues with its strong growth trajectory of the past on the back of new orders signed during the year and brisk business from the existing clientele.

Established in 1991 DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Ltd today is a company listed on the main board of Bombay Stock Exchange Limited and National Stock Exchange Limited. Company is a leading provider of Integrated Printing including Security Printing (IBA approved Security Printers), Logistics and Courier solutions in India and overseas with an extraordinarily networked transport operations. As an indication of commitment to its business practices and quality output, the company is awarded an ISO 9001: 2015, ISO 270001, CMMI Level 3 certified.

Company's current infrastructure encompasses an assemblage of more than 30 types of machines for offset and digital printing as well as for other print-related work. All the operations from design to dispatch of printed material are done under one roof in an area of more than 32,000 sq. feet. The company has branch offices at New Delhi, Kolkata, Bhubaneshwar, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Baroda, Goa, Bangalore, Mysore, Udupi & Puducherry. Company has more than 2,50,000 sq ft., of dedicated storage space and has Record Management centers at multiple locations equipped with RMS/DMS software, secure logistics arrangements, online access of RMS application for its clients, electronic and manned surveillance, restricted authorized access, VESDA smoke detectors, fire suspension etc.About DJ Mediaprint & Logistics Limited

For more information visit www.djcorp.in

