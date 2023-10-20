DJ Rink Makes India Proud; India's No 1 Female DJ is Ranked No 5 in Asia's Top 50 Djanes of 2023

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 20: In a remarkable achievement that underscores her talent and dedication to the world of music, India's No. 1 Female DJ, DJ Rink, has secured the 5th position in the highly prestigious "2023 Top 50 Djanes of Asia" list by Djane Mag. Multi-talented singer, remixer, performer, and DJ, she has been on no 1 position in India since last 10 years and no 40 amongst top 100 DJs in the world. She was recently honoured with Best Wedding DJ award at WOW Awards 2023. DJ Rink has been setting the music scene on fire since 2005. She has garnered recognition and admiration for her outstanding skills and impressive contributions to the music industry. With a portfolio of over 2000 Bollywood remixes to her credit, DJ Rink has become a household name in India, celebrated for her extraordinary talent and her unique ability to set the dance floor on fire.

What sets DJ Rink apart is not only her remarkable DJing skills but also her status as a certified sound engineer. Her dedication to perfecting the art of sound engineering has been pivotal in shaping her successful career. She goes a step further in contributing to the music industry by running her very own DJ school, record label, and web channel, all operating under the banner of Sound Factory.

DJ Rink shared her joy and said, "Securing a 5th place on the '2023 Top 50 Djanes of Asia' list is an honour beyond words. It's a reward to the incredible journey I've embarked upon, the countless hours of dedication, and the love I have for the art of music. This recognition is not just a win for me; it's a win for every individual who's ever danced to my beats, for every student I've mentored at my DJ school, and for everyone who's been a part of my musical journey. It's a reminder that with passion, hard work, and a deep connection to your craft, dreams can become reality. I'm immensely grateful to all my supporters and the incredible music community that has embraced my work. This achievement is a source of inspiration, driving me to push my creative boundaries even further and continue my musical odyssey."

DJ Rink has firmly established herself as the female face of the DJing business in India, and her performances have a unique power to transform any party into an unforgettable experience.

DJ Rink was in Dubai recently for a show and will soon be going on a world tour to perform. Her contribution to the music industry is undeniable, and she stands tall as a beacon of creativity and excellence in the world of DJing.

Follow DJ Rink on - www.instagram.com/djrinkindia/?hl=en.

