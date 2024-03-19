DKM Consult Brings Cutting-Edge AI-Powered Defect Detection, Robotics and Testing Technologies for Infrastructure Inspection to India

BusinessWire India

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 19: Infrastructure inspection and civil engineering consultancy company DKM Consult (https://consultdkm.co.in) will bring the combined expertise of three innovative Singapore companies - RaSpect AI, WaveScan and SquareDog Robotics - to revolutionize robotic inspection technology for built infrastructure in India. This follows a recent tripartite collaboration agreement between RaSpect, WaveScan and SquareDog Robotics.

DKM has already been offering RaSpect's award-winning AI-powered inspection monitoring and defect defection solutions in India over the last 12 months. The use of RaSpect's solutions enables DKM to conduct comprehensive condition surveys of built infrastructure, capture valuable data for AI-powered analysis that can auto-identify critical and major defects such as cracks, spalling, corrosion etc., visualize the information and generate in-depth reports.

Wavescan's groundbreaking microwave-based Non-Destructive Testing (NDT) technology will help DKM to efficiently investigate major defects and issues in infrastructure, such as leakage, corrosion, and concrete quality. The NDT technology will be ably complemented by the advanced robotic platforms from SquareDog Robotics for a seamless and efficient inspection of built infrastructure, that will not only enhance the inspection process but also provide invaluable insights into infrastructure problems.

"We are excited to introduce the combined power of AI/software, robotics, and microwave scanning technology and offer comprehensive and robust solutions for faster, more accurate, and cost-effective inspections in India," said Soham Parija, Chief Operating Officer of DKM Consult.

"We are continuously striving to leverage the latest technologies and innovations to offer the most effective and efficient solutions that address the pressing challenges faced by the built environment sector in India. We are committed to contribute to safer and more resilient built environments in the country."

