DKSH and Bayer Launch Strategic Partnership Across Multiple Markets in Southeast Asia

Singapore, July 10: DKSH Business Unit Healthcare, a Strategic Healthcare Solutions Partner and leading provider of Market Expansion Services for pharmaceutical, over-the-counter (OTC), consumer health and medical device companies, announces a partnership with life science company Bayer. The scope of the partnership covers Bayer cardiovascular products in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, and the Philippines, as well as the women's health retail portfolio in Thailand.

* DKSH has signed a strategic business partnership with life science company Bayer, to provide comprehensive services for a portion of the Bayer Pharmaceuticals business in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand and the Philippines.

Recognized for delivering sustainable growth for client partners, DKSH has been chosen to implement a Distribution and Promotion alliance business model that provided end-to-end solutions prioritizing healthcare access to patients. With DKSH's deep expertise in cardiovascular therapies, proven engagement with healthcare professionals, robust distribution infrastructure, and integrated commercial and medical affairs capabilities - this collaboration reinforces a significant step forward in continuing patient care and accessibility in the region.

"We are excited about this new partnership with DKSH," stated Ashraf Al-Ouf, Head of Commercial Operations, Bayer Pharmaceuticals APAC. "DKSH's extensive healthcare expertise and robust commercial capabilities in Southeast Asia position them as an ideal partner for us especially in Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore and Thailand. Together, we are well-equipped to navigate the evolving market landscape, drive sustainable growth, and enhance patient outcomes and accessibility in the region."

"We are thrilled to embark on this partnership with Bayer. Each of the four markets have nuances to their healthcare system, and we appreciate that Bayer recognizes DKSH's proven experience in effective commercialization, customer engagement and patient access. We are well aware that they had other potential choices of partners; hence, we are especially excited that Bayer chose to award this partnership to DKSH as they upgrade their go-to-market business model for these brands. We are confident we can help increase patient access while ensuring compliance and quality," said Bijay Singh, Global Head Business Unit Healthcare, Member of the Executive Committee. He added, "By combining our expertise and resources as the leading healthcare commercialization business partner in the region with Bayer's robust portfolio of products, we remain committed to uplifting the entire healthcare ecosystem in the SEA region, delivering better healthcare to all patients in these markets."

About DKSH Holding Ltd.

DKSH's purpose is to enrich people's lives. For 160 years, we have been marketing, selling, and distributing high-quality products and brands for multinational and Fortune 500 companies. Through our Business Units Consumer Goods, Healthcare, Performance Materials, and Technology, we deliver sustainable growth for our partners. We contribute to improving the quality of life for our employees and people in the local communities in which we operate. Headquartered in Switzerland, DKSH is publicly listed and operates in 36 markets across Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. We employ over 28,000 specialists and produced net sales of CHF 11.1 billion in 2024. As a strategic healthcare business partner, DKSH Business Unit Healthcare distributes and commercializes pharmaceuticals, consumer health, and over-the-counter products as well as medical devices. With around 8,000 specialists, Business Unit Healthcare generated net sales of CHF 5.7 billion in 2024. www.dksh.com/hec

About Bayer

Bayer is a global enterprise with core competencies in the life science fields of health care and nutrition. In line with its mission, "Health for all, Hunger for none," the company's products and services are designed to help people and the planet thrive by supporting efforts to master the major challenges presented by a growing and aging global population. Bayer is committed to driving sustainable development and generating a positive impact with its businesses. At the same time, the Bayer Group aims to increase its earning power and create value through innovation and growth. The Bayer brand stands for trust, reliability and quality throughout the world. In fiscal 2024, the Group employed around 93,000 people and had sales of 46.6 billion euros. R&D expenses amounted to 6.2 billion euros. For more information, go to www.bayer.com.

