DLF Emporio Presents the Treasury of Trousseau: A 4-Day Showcase Celebrating the Best of Luxury for Weddings and Festivities

New Delhi [India], August 29: Treasury of Trousseau, DLF Luxury Malls' biggest marquee event yet, takes place at India's first and finest luxury shopping destination DLF Emporio, New Delhi, from the 4th to 7th September from 11 am to 11 pm.

Treasury of Trousseau is a grand 4-day celebration of Indian couture, craftsmanship, bridalwear and global luxury, where the country's leading couturiers, stylists, decor gurus, and culture mavens come together to showcase the best of luxury - perfect for the most celebratory milestone 'The Big Fat Indian Wedding' as well as one's key celebratory moments. This flagship event is an unparalleled curated experience that brings to life an interactive one-stop destination to fulfil all luxury shopping needs and give wings to the weddings and celebrations of one's dreams.

"At DLF Emporio, luxury is a legacy we continually redefine. Treasury of Trousseau embodies this spirit, bringing together a myriad of Indian couture, global brands, style, and cultural artistry. By curating the essence of 'The Great Indian Wedding', we continue to celebrate the momentous occasions in our guests' lives and remain the ultimate luxury destination for all their needs," says Pushpa Bector, Senior Executive Director & Business Head, DLF Retail.

"Treasury of Trousseau is more than just an event; it is an iconic, immersive celebration of the grandeur of Indian weddings. We have brought together the creme de la creme of Indian fashion, international luxury, design, and craftsmanship under one roof, crafting an exemplary one-stop destination where our guests can fulfill all their desires during this cherished time. Our commitment is to continually create unparalleled experiences that elevate and enrich the lives of our esteemed guests," says Saurabh Bharara, Vice President and Head at DLF Luxury Malls.

Treasury of Trousseau will have curated showcases by the biggest names in Indian fashion, such as Amit Aggarwal, Arjan Dugal, Falguni & Shane Peacock, Rahul Mishra, Shivan & Narresh, and Suneet Varma, and exquisitely designed pop-ups of luxury wedding picks by celebrity stylist Rhea Kapoor. The interactive event will offer private appointments with celebrity stylist Anaita Shroff Adajania for bridal styling, Dr. Kiran Sethi MD and dermatology partner Isya for advanced skin treatments and solutions, celebrity makeup artist Meera Sakhrani for bridal makeup consultations, and international brow expert Brows By Suman for brow transformations. The event will enthral audiences with panels on fashion styling by Rhea Kapoor, beauty and wellness for brides by Mira Kapoor, and wedding decor by renowned creative director and wedding planner Punit Jasuja. The event also features invite-only lunches hosted by designers Surekha Jain, Dabiri Couture and Ridhi Mehra, a whisky tasting and pairing experience and watches showcase by Sandeep Arora, Kapoor Watch Co. and Laderach, a showcase for watches hosted by Ethos Watches, and a men's global luxury fashion showcase over cocktails hosted by Reliance Brands Limited, as well as celebrations hosted by Jumeirah.

In a distinguished highlight, Bulgari will present its Mangalstura 2.0 collection in an exclusive preview over cocktails, offering guests an opportunity to explore their latest luxury wedding jewellery and accessories creation.

Adding to the grandeur, luxury chocolatier Laderach will delight attendees with their selection of exquisite chocolates, providing a heavenly touch to the event's celebratory atmosphere and gifting experiences.

This pioneering event is made more momentous by celebration partner Glenfiddich, hydration partner BODH Waters, hospitality partner Jumeirah, automobile partner Silver Arrows, and art partner Masha Art.

Brides and grooms-to-be looking forward to attending this unmissable 4-day event can register via the dedicated Treasury of Trousseau event website to receive their invite. Guests can also book private appointments with Anaita Shroff Adajania, Meera Sakhrani, Dr. Kiran Sethi MD, and Brows By Suman via this website.

