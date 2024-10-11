DLF Malls has unveiled the second edition of the 'DLF Malls Shopping Festival', and it's going to be a grand affair!

PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], October 11: Following last year's success, DLF Malls, India's premier retail destination, presents the second edition of the 'DLF Malls Shopping Festival'. Leveraging the high-energy & celebratory festive season, the Shopping Festival is set to excite customers throughout October and run till just after the Diwali Celebrations, ending on the 5th of November. Shoppers across Delhi-NCR can indulge in exciting offers and rewards, delectable culinary experiences and electrifying live entertainment. A portfolio-wide affair, this extravaganza promises to amplify the festive spirit, offering an unparalleled retail experience. The festive season is about to get even more exciting with great deals, tasty treats, and thrilling events till November 5th across DLF Mall of India, DLF Promenade, DLF Avenue, and DLF CyberHub.

As part of the DLF Malls Shopping Festival promotions, enjoy unparalleled benefits and exciting offers across all properties including:

- Mega Giveaway: Spend Rs25,000 and above to get a chance to win a Citroen Car (EV), a Staycation at Courtyard By Marriott Aravali Resort, an Apple Watch, an Apple iPad, or a Dyson Airwrap.

- Spin & Win: Visit any of their 4 malls and experience the thrill of the Wheel of Fortune to win exciting prizes. Customers who shop for Rs15,000 and above at the malls can scan the QR code on the Wheel to win Assured Gifts.

- Assured Vouchers: Spend Rs5,000 and above to win Assured Vouchers.

- Collaboration: CRED parking benefits and cashbacks on shopping spends.

The annual Shopping Festival will feature a vibrant mix of new fashion lines, curated events, and exclusive deals from the most loved brands, including:

Festive Village

A vibrant cultural hub featuring stalls with handcrafted goods like pottery, Madhubani art, papier-mache, Rattan work, and much more. Shoppers can explore Diwali hampers, home decor, jewelry, and sweets, while enjoying live performances, such as - folk dances, puppet shows, and artisan demonstrations at DLF Mall of India and DLF Avenue, Saket.

Weekend Edit & Diwali Edit

'Weekend Edit - Curated Market' at DLF Promenade and 'The Diwali Edit' at DLF CyberHub will also feature apparel, artwork, decor pieces, jewelry, festive gifting, and much more, from budding homegrown artists.

Beauty & Wellness

'RELiiVE Beauty Pop-Up' will wow shoppers with top beauty brands like Minimalist and more, at DLF Mall of India & DLF Avenue.

Korean Culture Festivals

Renowned Korean heritage and culture come alive at DLF Avenue with two back-to-back Korean festivals, focusing largely on travel & tourism, and food.

Live Events

* An 'Epic Evening with Sonu Nigam' at DLF Promenade, on 11th October

* 'Little Ramayana Story Telling' at DLF Avenue, on 12th October

* 'Oktoberfest' throughout October and a dedicated concert featuring Hargun Kaur on 18th October

* 'Zomato Dining Carnival Concert' featuring Mansa Jimmy on 25th October

Kids' Activities

- 'Festive Arts & Crafts' at DLF Promenade's Kiddyland, every weekend throughout October

Food Festivals

* Savor local Indian cuisines and street food with 'Foodie Fiesta' at DLF Mall of India from 10th - 13th October

Fashion Events

- Join the fashion brigade as customers get party-ready this festive season in their ethnic indo-fusion best, at the 'Sundowner at Fashion Avenue', DLF Avenue. Shop from Suta, Chidiyaa, Fable Street, Pink Fort, True Browns, Amama Jewels, Linen Bloom and more, on 16th October.

Commenting on this, Pushpa Bector, Senior Executive Director - DLF Retail, said, "With this festival, we are thrilled to present a celebration that offers a festive atmosphere of food, shopping and events, coupled with a highly rewarding shopping experience that meets the evolving expectations of our valued patrons. We are also excited to introduce the Festive Village, a celebration of our rich cultural heritage against a vibrant, modern-day backdrop. By crafting a multifaceted & holistic experience for our patrons, we strive to create lasting memories and truly celebrate the festive spirit befitting the season."

About DLF Malls

DLF Malls comprises 2 Luxury Properties and 6 Premium Properties across Delhi-NCR and Chandigarh. DLF's Luxury Malls portfolio includes its two premier destinations, DLF Emporio - The first and finest luxury destination in the country designed as a name synonymous with luxury offering, a unique shopping experience where the accent is on exclusivity, space and aesthetics, where Indian fashion designers and International Luxury Brands are showcased under one elegant roof; and the award-winning 'The Chanakya' - India's most uniquely curated luxury destination providing discerning luxury-enthusiasts options across international and homegrown brands offering fashion, lifestyle, gourmet dining and entertainment.

The Premium Malls portfolio includes DLF Mall of India - India's first & largest mall that has delectable dining options and energizing entertainment arenas, while housing 319 brands and 68 kiosks, making it a delightful, holistic experience for all; DLF Promenade - The fashion-forward mall of Delhi-NCR with 110 brand stores and 10 kiosks catering to thousands of discerning shoppers with a unique mix of leading international and Indian fashion, entertainment and dining options; DLF Avenue, Saket - the latest landmark housing 99 brands and 10 kiosks with great shopping and cultural happenings, coupled with a one-of-its-kind curated F&B hub known as COMMONS, where 'Food is Fashion'; DLF CyberHub, the iconic ultimate social hangout & epicenter of more than 83 F&B, retail & entertainment brand stores and 7 kiosks along with a jam-packed calendar of events throughout the year; and DLF City Centre, Chandigarh - a culturally vibrant mall that caters to the consumers of the Tri-City: Chandigarh, Panchkula & Mohali. DLF Malls will also be entering the Goa market with DLF Promenade; an upcoming 0.7 million square feet premium, multi-leveled mall at one of the most prime localities in the city, Patto Plaza.

Introducing Retail in Office Spaces,Horizon Plaza at DLF5 - is a world of the finest cuisines & unmatched ambience with a host of F&B outlets & lifestyle retail stores. Furthermore, 2 new office retail spaces were also introduced in the form of The Hub at DLF Cyber City Chennai, and DLF Cyber Park in Gurugram.

In its ever-expanding endeavors, DLF Malls introduces an upcoming new concept - Plazas. Positioned as upscale and premium neighborhood malls catering to the daily needs and requirements of audiences residing in the country's most prominent catchments, Plazas provide an unparalleled level of quality, convenience and ease. There are 2 upcoming Plazas, namely - DLF Summit Plaza in DLF5, Gururgam; and DLF Midtown Plaza in Moti Nagar, Delhi.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2528674/DLF_Malls_Shopping_Festival_KV.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor