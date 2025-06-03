DLF Malls X The Legends Immersive Cinema Hosts a Stunning Debut of Leonardo da Vinci & Vincent Van Gogh's Immersive Art Showcase

HT Syndication

New Delhi [India], June 3: Delhi hosted an elite convergence of artistic mastery inside India's most experientially exquisite destination. On the premiere night, DLF Promenade, Vasant Kunj became the epicenter of an exclusive cultural event as Legends Immersive Cinema premiered its never-before-seen pairing of Leonardo da Vinci and Vincent Van Gogh. The inaugural shows - Da Vinci Genius followed by Van Gogh - An Immersive Story- marked an extraordinary moment where two legendary artists came together for the very first time globally, with India proudly hosting this historic premiere.

This state-of-the-art experience reaffirmed cultural entertainment through a Cinematic Art Experience where audiences physically stepped into artworks rather than merely observing traditional exhibitions or looped projections. Both showcases proved to be masterpieces reimagined through European-grade technology, creating immersive storytelling that transformed visitors from passive observers into active participants within the artists' creative visions.

The 4,300 sq. ft. venue showcased cutting-edge technology brought to India for the very first time, operating through 35 laser projectors, Dolby Atmos surround sound, and 13 interactive LiDAR sensors powered by the world's finest Disguise projection servers. The integration of AI-driven depth models and 3D immersive technologies debuted in Indian immersive productions, creating India's first AI-generated narrative where touch, motion, and QR codes unlocked live responses and digital storytelling in visitors' preferred languages.

The premiere night witnessed an impressive gathering of Delhi's cultural elite, including prominent art gallery founders, influential KOLs from the creative community, and leading lifestyle influencers. Distinguished journalists from prestigious publications such as Lifestyle Asia, Architectural Digest, and other key media outlets were in attendance, alongside curated guests who represent the intersection of art, culture, and contemporary lifestyle. The event served as a cultural nexus bringing together tastemakers, art connoisseurs, and media personalities who shape India's evolving cultural landscape.

A starry night come to life guests lose themselves in Van Gogh's world on a magical premiere evening.

Da Vinci Genius delivered a 45-minute journey into the mind of history's greatest polymath, featuring projections of The Mona Lisa and The Vitruvian Man. Interactive elements allowed guests to animate Leonardo's inventions and engage in conversations with the Mona Lisa through Art Meets AI technology. Van Gogh - An Immersive Story brought the Dutch master's emotional world to life through 300+ animated works like Starry Night and Sunflowers in a deeply moving transformative visual experience enhanced by curated soundtracks and voiceover.

The evening was elevated by Hendrick's, the evening's distinguished spirit partner, which curated bespoke cocktail experiences that complemented the artistic journey, creating a sophisticated atmosphere that perfectly matched the innovative nature of the immersive showcase.

"The premiere of this world-class collaboration at DLF Promenade was nothing short of extraordinary," said Ms. Pushpa Bector, Senior Executive Director & Business Head, DLF Retail. "Witnessing visitors chat with Mona Lisa and walk through the Starry Night perfectly displays our philosophy of offering experiences that surprise and engage. This collaboration reinforces our commitment to cutting-edge entertainment that blends cultural enrichment. DLF Malls has been instrumental in curating immersive memorable social experiences that genuinely transform how India experiences art and going out."

The evening's presentations demonstrated the revolutionary approach that distinguishes Legends Immersive Cinema from conventional displays. Rather than traditional projections running on continuous loops, each presentation unfolded as a complete next-gen cinematic journey with structured narrative arcs. Da Vinci Genius featured an original score by Grammy-winning DJ Sasha, completing this multisensory journey that has captivated over 50,000 visitors in Mumbai and achieved sold-out events worldwide.

"This premiere represented the realization of our vision to bring world-class experiences to India," stated Mr. Tabish F Khan, Founder and Director of Theia Enterprise India. "From Van Gogh 360 in 2022 to Da Vinci Genius in 2024, and now Legends Immersive Cinema in 2025, this journey has been a testament to that dream. With incredible partners like DLF Malls, we are turning this vision into reality and proving India can host the most advanced cultural experiences globally."

"The premiere demonstrated how visitors can now immerse themselves in the visionary minds of history's greatest artists," said producer Bert van der Ryd, managing director of Phoenix Immersive. "This immersive show, designed for all ages, combines incredible technology with robust educational aspects, offering fresh and captivating exploration that engages audiences who may not typically visit museums."

"Van Gogh - An Immersive Story delivered yet another groundbreaking experience that perfectly resonated with Indian audiences," mentioned Mr. Prasad, CEO of iRealities. "The Indian market is vibrant and ever-evolving, and this premiere validated our commitment to delivering dynamic and captivating content that creates emotional connections across generations."

The twin showcases continue their run through August, with twelve daily shows and limited audience capacity to preserve an intimate experience. This initiative propels India into the international wave of immersive cinema, establishing permanent venues nationwide with a blueprint for innovative storytelling.

"Captivating the sights and sounds of Da Vinci and Van Gogh - beyond the canvas, into the mind. This is what art resembles in an AI enabled immersive world; Art that moves, a painting that you can step into, a journey through the swirling stars into Renaissance," said Mr. Siddhartha Natu, Vice President and Cluster head, DLF Retail. DLF in its continuous effort to create social engagements for the community has brought this experience to the heart of Delhi NCR.

Following the successful Delhi premiere, the experience is expanding to Bangalore, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and more as part of Theia Enterprise India's ongoing mission to craft vivid, walk-through worlds for modern audiences.

Legends Immersive Cinema caters to school groups, families, and art lovers, offering special packages for educational and corporate programs. Tickets remain available via BookMyShow, combining intellectual depth with family-friendly entertainment.

For bookings and schedules, visit BookMyShow or contact DLF Promenade directly.

