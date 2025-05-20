DLF records highest ever sales booking in 2024-25 over premium housing boom

New Delhi [India], May 20 : Real estate major DLF on Tuesday announced it has recorded the highest ever sales booking in the just-concluded financial year 2024-25.

It recorded booking worth Rs 21,223 crore in 2024-25, with Rs 2,035 crore in the January-March 2025 quarter.

According to a statement from DLF, the consolidated sales booking in 2024-25 increased by 44 per cent year-on-year compared to that of Rs 14,778 crore in 2023-24.

This massive boost, according to DLF, was primarily fueled by sales booking of DLF's latest super luxury offering, The Dahlias and their exceptional sell-out response of DLF Privana West in May 2024.

DLF said it had also surpassed its annual guidance of Rs 17,000 crore.

"Our latest super-luxury offering - The Dahlias, received encouraging demand and generated Rs 13,744 crore in new sales bookings during the fiscal. The humbling response to our latest offering underscores our brand's strength and our commitment to customer centricity," DLF said.

"This has resulted in the monetisation of approximately 39 per cent of the estimated total sales potential of this project within the first year of its launch. We also launched the next phase of our luxury project - DLF Privana West, which garnered strong interest and witnessed complete sell-out within a few days of the soft launch, clocking approximately Rs 5,600 crore of new sales bookings," DLF added.

On an analyst call today, Aakash Ohri, Joint Managing Director and Chief Business Officer of DLF Homes, said, "...there is a sizeable demand for both the products, both here in Privana and in Mumbai, both from the micro-geographies, rest of the countries, as well as the NRIs. " He further highlighted that, "Presently, the two Privanas that were sold last year are trading at a premium of Rs 2,500 to Rs 4,000 psf at present."

On housing demand in 2024-25, Ohri said, "Housing demand for good houses in continuously there and Gurgaon today has become a very solid investment option too" He owed the growing demand in Gurugram to the cyber city, along with the major workforce."

On the timeline of the upcoming launch, Ohri said the launch of upcoming phase of Privana is expected in the first quarter of 2025-26 and the Mumbai project in the second half of this financial year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor