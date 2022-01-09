DMart Q3 results: Standalone net profit rises 24 % to Rs 553 cr

Covid saw many industries shut down during the crisis. However, there were some industries and businesses which made huge profits by performing vigorously. DMart, owned by Radhakishan Damani, one of the giant investors, has posted a net profit of Rs 553 crore for the quarter ended December. Compared to last year, this year's profit is said to have increased by 24 per cent. The first wave of the corona hit everyone. The economy recovered from the crisis in the second half of last fiscal year. Restrictions were gradually lifted and the malls reopened. Demart seemed to benefit from it. Besides, the company had a revenue of Rs 9,218 crore in the third quarter.

Dmart had posted a net profit of Rs 447 crore for the September-December 2020 period and a revenue of Rs 7,542 crore. The company has reported a 24 per cent increase in profits and a 22 per cent increase in revenue this year. As of December 31, 2021, Dmart has 263 stores across the country. The demand for general goods and readymade garments has been steadily increasing.