DMRC partners with Mappls MapmyIndia to offer real-time metro updates on Mappls app

New Delhi, Oct 31 The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Mappls MapmyIndia, one of India’s leading digital mapping and geospatial technology companies, to make metro travel smarter and more convenient across the Delhi-NCR region.

Under this partnership, DMRC’s metro data will be integrated into the Mappls app, allowing over 35 million users to access real-time metro information such as nearby stations, routes, fares, train frequencies, line changes, and travel times -- all at a glance.

DMRC Managing Director Dr. Vikas Kumar said the integration will make travelling across the NCR region seamless and efficient. “Delhi Metro is committed to enhancing commuter convenience through innovation and technology. This collaboration will help commuters plan better, navigate easily, and save time,” he said.

Rakesh Verma, Co-Founder, Managing Director and Group Chairman of MapmyIndia, said the partnership will soon enable multi-modal transport features on the Mappls app. “The integration of DMRC data will make travel across Delhi-NCR faster, smarter, and seamless. We are proud to contribute to India’s vision of building a world-class, self-reliant technology ecosystem,” he said.

The initiative will also promote transparency and public participation through Mappls’ advanced Traffic and Public Engagement Platform. With this feature, users will not only get metro travel updates but will also be able to locate nearby government services, receive optimised routes with estimated travel times, and report civic and traffic issues such as congestion, accidents, or waterlogging directly from their smartphones.

These real-time inputs will be shared with the concerned authorities, helping them respond quickly and manage traffic better. The platform will also send alerts about road incidents and accidents, helping emergency services act faster and keeping Delhi-NCR roads safer for commuters.

The partnership marks another step towards building a smarter and more connected public transport network for India’s capital region.

