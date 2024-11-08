DND International Eye Hospital: Pioneering SMILE Pro Surgery & Leading the Trend of Refractive Surgery Tourism in Vietnam

PRNewswire

Hanoi [Vietnam], November 8: DND International Eye Hospital is the first facility in Vietnam to implement SMILE Pro technology, an advanced FDA-approved eye refractive surgery method. It is also an ideal destination for international tourists seeking to combine travel with refractive eye surgery.

Health tourism is rapidly gaining popularity in Asia, and Eye Refractive Surgery in Vietnam is becoming an appealing option for international tourists due to its high-quality medical services and affordability.

Travelers are increasingly seeking not just attractive destinations but also opportunities to improve their health, particularly through medical services like eye refractive surgery. Vietnam is emerging as a prime destination that fulfills both tourism and healthcare needs, with the DND International Eye Hospital in Hanoi being a leading choice for eye refractive surgery.

1. Convenient Solution: Combining Tourism and Eye Refractive Surgery

Many international travelers are opting to combine tourism with myopia surgery to save time and costs. The surgery is safe, quick, and offers a short recovery period, making it ideal during travel.

At DND International Eye Hospital, a pre-surgery eye examination takes about two hours, and the surgery itself lasts only 15-20 minutes. Patients can even complete a comprehensive exam and surgery in a single day. After a 24-hour post-surgery check, they can continue exploring Vietnam's beautiful sights with confidence.

2. Cutting-Edge Technology for Eye Refractive Surgery

Quality equipment and technology are crucial when choosing a place for lasik surgery. DND International Eye Hospital is equipped with state-of-the-art systems that meet international standards. This includes advanced diagnostic tools and the latest laser machines, such as the VISUMAX 800 laser with SMILE Pro technology and the Femto LDV Z8 from Ziemer, both of which are FDA-certified for safety and effectiveness.

SMILE Pro's 2mm incision quickly corrects refractive errors while minimizing risks and promoting fast recovery. DND leads the Asia-Pacific region in the number of SMILE surgeries, demonstrating its credibility and service quality.

3. Leading Ophthalmologists in Vietnam

DND International Eye Hospital features a highly qualified team of ophthalmologists with over 30 years of experience. These specialists are pioneers in SMILE technology and continually update their skills at international institutions, ensuring that each surgery is performed by experts dedicated to the latest medical advancements.

Additionally, the doctors and staff are proficient in English, facilitating effective communication with international patients. This presence of top specialists and English-speaking personnel builds trust among local and international patients alike. The hospital also offers 24/7 support for patients before and after surgery.

4. Cost-Effective Lasik Eye Surgery

Myopia surgery in Vietnam is attracting international tourists due to its affordability. Compared to countries like the U.S. and Japan, the costs in Vietnam are significantly lower while maintaining comparable quality. For instance, while SMILE surgery costs around $6,000 - $8,000 in the U.S., in Vietnam, it is only about a third of that price.

5. Comprehensive Examination Process for Safety

DND International Eye Hospital prioritizes patient safety with a thorough examination process comprising eight international standard steps. This includes various assessments to ensure safe surgery and optimal outcomes tailored to individual needs.

6. 5-Star Medical Service

DND International Eye Hospital offers a 5-star service experience, featuring a friendly environment and attentive care. Patients are warmly welcomed and guided throughout their treatment, and the hospital provides free periodic post-surgery checkups to ensure ongoing health monitoring.

The health tourism trend, especially in eye refractive surgery, presents numerous opportunities for international visitors to Vietnam. With modern technology, a specialized medical team, and attentive service, DND International Eye Hospital is the perfect choice for those looking to enhance their vision while enjoying a memorable vacation. The hospital guarantees a remarkable healthcare experience at reasonable costs.

For more information about DND International Eye Hospital, please contact:

- Branch 1: 128 Bui Thi Xuan - Hai Ba Trung - Hanoi, Vietnam

- Branch 2: Bang Ba Lan Road, Dinh Ke Ward, Bac Giang City, Vietnam

- Branch 3: 250 Truong Chinh Street, Tan Binh Ward, Hai Duong City, Vietnam

- Hotline: +84969128128

- Email: info@matquocte.vn

- Website: https://matquocte.vn

- Facebook: https://facebook.com/VienMatQuocTe

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor