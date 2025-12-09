Docathon 2025: When Doctors Think, Engineers Build, and Ideas Finally Click

VMPL

New Delhi [India], December 9: A Full House on Day Zero-We kicked things off with a webinar that pulled in participants from across the country.It was a practical, logical session on how AI was actually being used by doctors. We spoke about skills beginners needed, shared real stories from clinicians and engineers who were already using AI in their work, and wrapped up with a live Q&A with professionals who didn't sugarcoat anything.This set the tone for what came next.

The 4 Day Workshop Series That Got Everyone Talking

This workshop series was the first major leg of the CellStrat + BMCRI Docathon 2025. Around 250 doctors and engineers attended from across India, and every session focused on hands on learning rather than theory.

Here's the short version.

Day 1 - Getting the Basics Right

Participants learned what AI in Healthcare actually meant.

We explored how AI read structured and unstructured clinical data, saw real multimodal AI cases, and understood how this tech fit into hospital workflows without disrupting what already works.

Day 2 - AI in Action: Prompting, Reasoning, Agents

This day was about using AI with intention.

We covered how to write prompts that helped clinicians think faster, how AI agents reasoned through patient data and research, and how intelligent systems turn clinical chaos into clarity.

Day 3 - Agents, Workflows, and Real World Use

Doctors saw how no code tools converted their clinical reasoning into usable templates and workflows.

We explored how RAG let clinicians talk to real patient files and research, and how research agents act like reliable assistants that speed up work without taking shortcuts.

Day 4 - From Prototypes to Practice

This day showed how AI driven discharge summary builders converted raw patient data into cleaner, safer summaries that matched NABH standards.

We also looked at how custom guardrails kept AI accurate and safe, and how evaluation metrics turned AI outputs into dependable clinical tools.

The Final Phase: Ideas Turned Into Working Solutions

From 23 Nov to 6 Dec, the third and final phase of Docathon.

We received over 130+ teams registrations and shortlisted the top 30 teams for final event. Participants logged in from different corners of the country.

The places people are traveling from outside Bengaluru are:

Chennai, Coimbatore, Davangere, Goa, Maharashtra, Medical team- Raichur, Mumbai, Pune, Satara (Maharashtra),Tumkur, Udupi, Yadgiri, Visakhapatnam, Purulia-Bihar, Calcutta, Delhi.

Every team included at least one doctor and one AI engineer. That was the heart of Docathon. Doctors brought real world clinical pain points, the lived experience of the Indian healthcare system, and the clarity on what actually needed fixing. Engineers brought the skill to turn those problems into working models, usable tools, and early prototypes that could scale.

Each team had dedicated mentors from CellStrat guiding them, and the energy in these groups was unreal. Everyone pushed hard, shared ideas, argued, built, tested, scrapped, rebuilt, and used this experience to bring out their best work.

The Grand Finale

On 7th Dec '25, the finale took place in person at Bangalore Medical College & Research Institute, Bangalore.

Here's what the day looked like:

* Round 1: Pitch and Demo

* Shortlisting of Top 6 Teams

* Final Pitches by Top 6

* Winner announcement

A Sneak Peek Into the Top 3

Winner: A Kinder Way to Do Uroflowmetry

Doctors (3) - BMCRI, Bengaluru, Karnataka

AI Engineers (3) - Dayanad Sagar College Of Engineering, Bengaluru, Karnataka

Clinic based tests made most kids anxious which often distorted the results.

This team built a physics driven, computer vision tool that let families record the voiding process at home. It replaced the need for a costly uroflow meter and gave doctors more natural, reliable readings.

Second Prize : Early Parkinson's Screening That Brought Everything

Together

Doctors (2) - Yadgiri Institute Of Medical Science, Yadgiri, Karnataka

AI Engineers (3) - Ramiah Institute Of Technology, Bengaluru, Karnataka

Early Parkinson's was hard to spot because symptoms were scattered across multiple tests. This team built a unified app that analyzed tremor, gait, face, voice, sleep patterns, questionnaires and reports, then generated a simple PD Risk Report for the doctor to review and finalize.

Third Prize: Deprescriber CDS - Making Polypharmacy Safer

Doctors (2) - Sparsh Hospital RR Nagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka

AI Engineers (3) - New Horizon College Of Engineering, Bengaluru, Karnataka

Older patients often ended up on too many medications, leading to avoidable interactions and side effects.

This team created an AI supported tool that checked START STOPP, Beers and other criteria, flagged duplications and interactions including Ayurveda ones, and reduced the cognitive load on clinicians.

Three Winners, One Bigger Beginning

The energy in the room was something else. And what stood out even more was the spirit from the teams that didn't win. Many of them stayed back, shared their ideas, and even spoke to us about taking their projects forward. It felt less like a competition and more like a community ready to build the next wave of healthcare tools together.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor