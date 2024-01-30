Doctor 365 Bollywood Maha Arogya Shivir Witnesses Presence of Renowned Personalities

NewsVoir

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30: Renowned singer Udit Narayan, Social worker and Producer Smita Thackeray, actor-director Dheeraj Kumar, and others attended the 'Doctor 365 Bollywood Maha Arogya Shivir' organized by Dr. Dharmendra Kumar and filmmaker Dheeraj Kumar at Chitrakoot Ground in Andheri West. The Free medical and health camp, which took place on Sunday, proved to be highly successful, benefiting thousands of people from film, TV and media. Bollywood celebrities, technicians, backstage workers, and media professionals and their families participated in this well-organized health check-up camp.

The event featured prominent figures such as Udit Narayan,Dr. Soma Ghosh, Smita Thackeray, Ganesh Acharya, MLA Bharati Lavekar, Dilip Sen, Sudesh Bhosle, Sunil Pal, VIP, Israel's Consul General Kobbi Shoshani, Georgia's Consul General Satendra Ahuja, and Rotary's Arun Bhargava, among others. All guests were honored with souvenirs, shawls, and mementos, appreciating the efforts of Dr. Dharmendra Kumar and Dheeraj Kumar, making it a historically significant mega health camp.

Two fully equipped ambulance vans were launched at the event, sponsored by SIDBI's Deputy Managing Director Prakash Kumar and Dangal TV's Managing Director Manish Singhal.

Smita Thackeray expressed her satisfaction with the Bollywood Mega Health Camp, and Mukkti Foundation's support in the medical camp was also acknowledged. Mukkti Foundation has consistently worked in the fields of women empowerment, education, health, and social service.

Dr. Dharmendra Kumar, the head of Doctor 365, and filmmaker Dheeraj Kumar jointly organized the Bollywood Mega Health Camp, which received support from Mukkti Foundation, Ganesh Acharya Foundation, PBC Education and Financial Services Pvt. Ltd., Bright Outdoor Media Ltd., Sangeeta Tiwari Trust, Rotary District 3141, UFO Moviez, SBI Foundation, and 92.7 Big FM.

Dr. Dharmendra Kumar highlighted the success of the third year of the Bollywood Mega Health Camp, providing free health cards up to 5 lakhs and E Shram cards up to 2 lakhs for those in need. Specialized doctors for various health issues, including heart, cancer, orthopedics, eyes, ears, acupuncture, chiropractor, nose, and throat specialists, were present at the camp. Free health check-ups, medicines, eye examinations, distribution of glasses, and wheelchairs were provided at the camp.

