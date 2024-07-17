Doctor-Founded Glo Mama Revolutionises Pregnancy Wellness with Holistic Approach

Gurgaon, India, July 17, 2024: The pregnancy journey is a profound and transformative experience filled with joy, anticipation, and sometimes, challenges. As expectant mothers navigate this life-changing period, the need for comprehensive support and care has never been more apparent.

In recent years, the concept of pregnancy wellness has evolved significantly. No longer is it solely about medical check-ups and physical health; it now encompasses a broader spectrum of care that includes emotional well-being, stress management, and personalised support. This shift recognises that a mother’s journey is multifaceted, requiring attention to both body and mind.

Glo Mama steps into this evolving domain to empower and nurture expectant mothers through every stage of their journey. Founded by medical experts who intimately understand the complexities of pregnancy, this Gurgaon-based wellness brand offers a unique blend of scientific expertise and compassionate care.

“The pregnancy care sector in India is evolving, and Glo Mama is leading the charge,” says Mr. Anupam Mehrotra.

He further adds, “We’ve recognised the absence of brands that address all aspects of an expecting mother’s needs. By providing comprehensive, end-to-end services, we’re not just filling a market gap – we’re transforming the pregnancy experience.

A Vision Born from Medical Expertise

At the helm of Glo Mama are the dynamic trio of Dr. Amodita Ahuja, a renowned Obstetrician and Gynecologist, Dr. Madhura Samudra, a Psychiatrist and Mental Wellness Expert, and Mr. Anupam Mehrotra, whose Marketing expertise, business acumen and entrepreneurial spirit drive the company’s strategic vision and growth. Their combined expertise forms the bedrock of Glo Mama’s innovative approach to maternal wellness.

“We recognised a significant gap in the market for credible, research-based products that address both the physical and emotional aspects of pregnancy,” says Dr. Ahuja. “Glo Mama is our answer to this need, offering a comprehensive approach to maternal care that goes beyond traditional boundaries.”

Innovative Solutions for Common Concerns

Glo Mama’s product range reflects its commitment to addressing specific pregnancy-related issues. Its Anti-nausea candle, for instance, offers a natural remedy for morning sickness, while the Sleep sachet aids in combating sleep troubles typical during pregnancy.

Furthermore, this pregnancy wellness brand presents a plethora of solutions to combat common pregnancy symptoms, like foot swelling, discomfort in movements and more. Therefore, Glo Mama’s Organic Cotton Compression Stockings offer 20-30mmHg medical-grade compression, designed to improve circulation and reduce swelling in pregnant women. These moisture-wicking, anatomically designed stockings are ideal for daily wear, travel, and exercise.

Another much-coveted product is the ‘On The Glo’ Foot Swell Relief Cream. An amalgamation of cooling menthol, peppermint oil, and other soothing ingredients, this cream provides instant comfort and promotes circulation in tired, swollen feet during pregnancy.

Building a Community of Empowered Mothers

Beyond their unique products, Glo Mama has cultivated an interactive, expert-led community that serves as a pillar of support for pregnant women and new mothers. This platform addresses the often-overlooked aspect of maternal mental health, providing a safe space for women to share experiences and receive expert guidance.

Recent studies suggest that up to 10% of women experience mental health concerns during pregnancy or postpartum. Glo Mama’s community initiative directly tackles this issue, offering resources and support to help women navigate the emotional complexities of motherhood.

“Every product we develop is rooted in scientific research and our extensive clinical experience,” Dr. Samudra explains. “We’re not just creating products; we’re offering solutions that enhance the overall well-being of expectant mothers.”

Glo Mama: Celebrating the essence of Motherhood

Glo Mama believes in celebrating the transformative journey of pregnancy. “We want to shift the narrative around pregnancy from a purely medical perspective to one that embraces the beauty and empowerment of this unique experience,” Dr. Ahuja emphasises.

The brand’s customer testimonials resonate with the same. One satisfied user, Richa, shares, “The Anti-nausea candle not only helped with my morning sickness but made me feel cared for. It’s more than a product; it’s a companion through this journey.”

As Glo Mama grows, the founders remain committed to expanding their product line and reach. Their vision extends beyond immediate care to shaping the future of maternal wellness in India and beyond. By combining medical expertise with a deep understanding of women’s needs, the brand is not just filling a gap in the market – it is redefining what it means to care for expectant mothers.

