Doctorate in Public Administration honorary degree conferred upon Dr. Saminder Singh (Sourav)

New Delhi [India], July 27: Dr. Saminder Singh (Sourav) a renowned social worker from Jammu & Kashmir awarded with honorary doctorate in the field of Public Administration by Maryland State University, USA. Dr. Saminder Singh (Sourav) has been awarded by this honor for his contribution in the filed of public administration.

The Award ceremony held at India Habitate Centre, New Delhi, in the presence of very eminant personlity like Dr.Ashok Gadiya, Chairman, Mewar Group of Institutions Chancellor, Mewar University, Dr S.Adinarayana, Ph.D Deputy Enforcement Officer (R) Enforcement Directorate (ED) Government of India, New Delhi & Jury, Doctoral Monitoring Board Maryland State University, Hon'ble Basem F. Hellis Counsellor Embassy of Palestine, Dr.ABED ELRAZEG ABU JAZER PALESTINE EMBASSY MEDIA ADVISOR, Dr. Tanzaire Vashishtha Lady of Honor Honorable Representative Peace & Sport council of Afghanistan in India, Shri Pradeep Khatri, HPS Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Haryana , Dr Vic Gaffney Director (Asia/Pacific) Kaveti Law Firm, Australia & Senator, Maryland State University, Adv. Navneet Momi Intellectual Property Law Expert LLM, University of Manchester, England, Charles Thomson Sr. Journalist, Sydney Australia & Member, Doctoral Monitoring Board Maryland State University, Dr. Parin Somani Director London Organisation of Skill Development (LOSD), UK, Branka van der Linden Author | Mentor | Trainner Cyprus & Senator, MSU, United States, Prof. Dr. P. K. Rajput Former Sr. Vice President, Cadila & Asia Head, Maryland State University, Simmi Harding CEO Global Education Board, USA Chief Learning Officer Wyzguide Academy & Senate Member, Maryland State University (MSU), Dr. Evgeniya Zharikova Professor & International Academician Odessa, Ukraine & Member, Doctoral Monitoring Board MSU, USA, Ringo Gossler Certified Leadership & Team Trainer, Germany & Senate Member of MSU, USA & Dr. Nelli Fardanova Renowned Educationist, Russia, were present in the award ceremony.

Dr. Saminder Singh (Sourav) conferred upon the Honorary Doctorate in the Filed of Public Administration by MCU USA. His Family and Friends congratuted Dr. Saminder for his remarkable achievements of getting Doctorate Degree in the field of Public Administration.

