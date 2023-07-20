Doctorpreneur Academy’s Success Retreat 2023: A fresh initiative for doctors to refresh and rewind themselves

​Doctorpreneur Academy’s Success Retreat 2023

New Delhi (India), July 20: The Doctorpreneur Academy’s Annual Business Retreat, known as Doctorpreneur Success Retreat(DSR), held from June 2-4, 2023, on the scenic beach of Varca, Goa, was a groundbreaking event that brought together doctors and other healthcare professionals from all corners of the country. This three-day conclave, hosted in the luxurious 5-Star resort, aimed to celebrate the entrepreneurial zeal of doctors. It was a retreat to celebrate, learn and have fun with the family. With its unique blend of learning, inspiration, family values, and spiritual activities, DSR 2023 proved to be an unparalleled gathering in the healthcare industry. It provided a platform for doctors to expand their professional horizons, gain valuable insights, and forge meaningful connections.

DSR 2023 emerged as a one-of-a-kind event where healthcare professionals from diverse branches, including allopathy, ayurveda, homeopathy, yoga, and even non-medicos working in the healthcare space, converged to foster professional growth. The entrepreneurial zeal of the participants was acknowledged through a scintillating awards ceremony that recognized their active involvement and dedication to their craft, including their charitable contribution to society too. “This conclave distinguished itself by allowing doctors to bring their families because we want their families to see the success of their family members and be part of it”, said Dr. Pranav Sharma, cofounder of The Doctorpreneur Academy.

DSR 2023 proved to be a wellspring of inspiration, where doctors had the opportunity to learn from success stories and gain valuable insights. Renowned speakers from various healthcare domains shared their experiences, providing a platform for exchanging ideas and opening doors to new possibilities. The conclave facilitated sessions covering various aspects of professional and personal life, ensuring attendees remained engaged and motivated. “The launch of the Diamond Certification Program (DCP) and next-generation AI platform for doctors to manage their professional and personal life called Polaris.ai further ignited the entrepreneurial ambitions of participants, which we want to keep ignited forever”, said Amit Singh Moga, cofounder of the academy.

The Doctorpreneur Academy is the fastest-growing community of doctors and other healthcare professionals that focuses on empowering doctors to become independent entrepreneurs by giving them the right set of Systems, Processes, and Tools to establish new healthcare set-ups or grow their existing ones. It aims to become a one-stop solution platform for all problems faced by doctors and help them grow in their lives professionally as well as personally.

The academy was founded by cardiovascular surgeons from AIIMS, Delhi Dr. Pranav Sharma, and an IIM Ahmedabad and IIT Roorkee alumnus, Mr. Amit Singh Moga. Dr. Pranav Sharma is an MBBS, MS, M.Ch(CTVS), a former Chief Medical Administrator and Professor of Cardiac Surgery at U.N. Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre, Ahmedabad, brought his expertise and experience in healthcare along with a serial entrepreneur Mr. Amit Singh Moga, an ex-Scientist, ex-Banker, TEDx Speaker and an author, contributed his multifaceted skills and knowledge to the academy. Together, they envisioned a future where quality healthcare would be easily accessible to all Indians by 2030. Their mission involved empowering doctors by providing guidance, information, and technology, helping them establish independent clinics and hospitals. The Doctorpreneur Academy aims to become a catalyst for change and inspire doctors to serve their communities with confidence.

The memories created at DSR 2023 are beyond words. The conclave offered not only insightful sessions but also memorable experiences that touched the lives of attendees. The Intention setting exercise, avatar creation session, and beachside yoga session were particularly noteworthy, leaving a lasting impact on the participants. It provided a much-needed respite and a chance to rejuvenate. Additionally, the event fostered a sense of belonging and camaraderie, where friendships were forged and connections were made that will endure beyond the conclave itself.

It provided a platform for doctors to enhance their entrepreneurial skills, explore new business opportunities, and discover innovative ways to deliver patient care. The conclave featured a diverse range of sessions, workshops, and panel discussions that covered a wide array of topics, including practice management, emerging healthcare technologies, digital marketing, patient engagement, and the importance of work-life balance.

The Doctorpreneur Academy’s commitment to fostering a collaborative community was evident throughout DSR 2023. This sense of community and support system is invaluable in an industry where collaboration and collective knowledge are essential for driving positive change.

