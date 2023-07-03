Doctors can expand their practice with a doctor loan on Bajaj Markets

BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 3: Bajaj Markets, a subsidiary of Bajaj Finserv, grants medical professionals access to a doctor loan of up to Rs 45 Lakhs.

Doctors can use it to finance a range of professional and personal needs without any restrictions, such as:

- Investing in advanced medical equipment and patient management software

- Expanding their practice or renovating their clinic

- Getting qualified staff on board

- Accessing required working capital for their practice

- Financing child's education/marriage

- Investing in assets or home improvement

- Booking a family holiday or international conferences

Apart from a competitive rate of interest starting from 14 per cent p.a., an unsecured loan for doctors offers unique benefits to doctors who work ceaselessly to serve people. These include:

- High loan amount

- Eligibility criteria that are easy to meet

- Minimal requirements of documents to be submitted

- Quick processing of online loan application

- Disbursal of funds in just a few hours post approval

- Flexibility of repayment tenures going up to 84 months

- Complete transparency without any hidden charges

- Facility to part-prepay the loan

Doctors can apply for a doctor loan in a few easy steps on the Bajaj Markets website or application. They can also access other credit and insurance solutions on the platform to add value to their lives.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor