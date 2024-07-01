Doctor’s Day 2024: Expert Advice for Your Health and Well-being

New Delhi (India), July 1: As Doctor's Day 2024 approaches, we celebrate the tireless dedication and invaluable expertise of healthcare professionals worldwide. This year, amidst ongoing challenges, their role remains pivotal in safeguarding public health. In honor of this occasion, we bring you insights directly from the experts themselves. Their advice spans a spectrum of crucial health topics, offering guidance on wellness, prevention, and the latest advancements in medical care. Join us in recognizing their commitment and learning from their wisdom, as we navigate towards healthier futures together.

Ms. Priya Maisa (Post Graduate) – Nutrition Specialist & Founder of Complete Nutrition by Priya Maisa, Mumbai

In today’s dynamic world, prioritizing health awareness and nutrition is more crucial than ever. Over years of experience, I’ve observed a significant shift towards focusing on dietary choices and lifestyle habits. Preventive care, including regular health check-ups and early screenings, plays a pivotal role in preserving well-being by detecting potential health risks early. A strong physique is vital for mental wellness, highlighting the importance of a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains. These choices bolster immune function and sustain energy levels. At our COMPLETE NUTRITION CLINIC, we guide patients on adopting wholesome eating habits and offer personalized dietary advice for managing chronic conditions like diabetes and heart disease. Our approach advocates holistic well-being through adequate sleep, consistent exercise, and self-care practices proven to alleviate anxiety, depression, and stress while enhancing focus and longevity. Our mission is to equip individuals with the tools and knowledge needed to maintain a healthy lifestyle now and in the future.

Dr. Charu, MBBS, MD, Gynecology at Safdarjung Hospital, New Delhi

As we step into 2024, I stand before you not just as a doctor, but as a guardian of health. My advice for optimal well-being this year revolves around a few key principles. Firstly, prioritize sleep—quality rest rejuvenates both body and mind, essential for peak performance and immune function. Secondly, embrace a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and lean proteins, tailored to individual needs. Hydration remains paramount; ample water intake fosters cellular function and detoxification. Regular physical activity, whether walking or structured exercise, is non-negotiable, enhancing cardiovascular health and mental clarity. Equally crucial is mental wellness. Cultivate mindfulness through meditation or hobbies, fostering resilience against stress and anxiety. Lastly, preventive healthcare—regular check-ups and screenings—ensures early detection and treatment. In 2024, let us champion these habits not as burdens, but as investments in our most valuable asset—our health. Together, we can thrive, ensuring a future where vitality and longevity are within everyone’s reach.

Dr. Ankita Singh, Obstetrics, Gynaecology and Laparoscopic Surgery, Delhi

Lifestyle plays a pivotal role in maintaining gynaecological health. A balanced diet rich in nutrients supports hormonal balance, which is crucial for regular menstrual cycles and reproductive health. Consuming foods high in fibre, vitamins, and minerals can prevent conditions like polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) and endometriosis. Regular physical activity helps maintain a healthy weight. Exercise also improves circulation, which can alleviate menstrual pain and discomfort. Managing stress through relaxation techniques like yoga, meditation, or deep breathing is essential, as chronic stress can disrupt hormonal balance and menstrual regularity. Adequate sleep is crucial for overall health, including gynaecological well-being. Poor sleep can affect hormonal balance and increase the risk of gynaecological issues. Avoid smoking and limit alcohol consumption, as these can negatively impact reproductive health. By adopting a healthy lifestyle, you can significantly enhance your gynaecological health and overall well-being.

Dr. Aditya Kashyap D, MBBS, MD Psychiatry, Assistant Professor of Psychiatry, Government Medical College, Siddipet, Telangana

Navigating mental health challenges among doctors requires a multifaceted approach that acknowledges the unique pressures of the medical profession. Doctors often face intense workloads, long hours, and the emotional toll of patient care, which can lead to burnout, anxiety, and depression. The stigma surrounding mental health within the medical community can discourage doctors from seeking help. To address this, healthcare institutions must foster a supportive environment that promotes an open dialogue about mental health and provides accessible resources such as counselling and peer support groups. Implementing systemic changes like manageable work hours, sufficient rest periods, and mental health training can also help mitigate stress. Encouraging self-care practices and mindfulness can further support doctors’ well-being. By prioritizing mental health, the medical community can ensure that doctors remain resilient, effective, and capable of providing the best possible care to their patients.

Prof. Dr. Sriram Krishnamoorthy, MBBS, MS, MCh Urology, DNB Urology and FRCS (Glasgow, UK), Professor & Head of Urology, Sri Ramachandra Institute of Hr Education & Research, Chennai.

As we commemorate Doctor’s Day, I am honored to share insights on enhancing and maintaining our well-being. Embracing a holistic approach encompassing physical, mental, and emotional health is pivotal. A balanced diet, minimizing processed foods and sugary drinks while staying adequately hydrated, forms the cornerstone. Regular physical activity, even just 20 minutes daily, boosts mental health and reduces stress. Incorporating mindfulness, meditation, and hobbies fosters a positive mindset. Establishing a consistent sleep routine and limiting screen time before bed supports quality rest. Equally crucial is preventive healthcare through regular check-ups, facilitating early detection and easier treatment of potential health issues. Cultivating robust social connections with family and friends enriches mental health, fostering a sense of purpose and belonging. Health is a lifelong journey, and these habits can pave the way to a healthier, happier life. Let’s unite in prioritizing our health and supporting each other on this journey toward well-being.

Dr. (Prof.) G. B. Singh, P.hd, Counselling Neuropsychologist & psychotherapist

When I was given the 2nd UNESCO IAU -Doctorate recently, and asked about the main mental health challenges facing India, I jokingly answered we are not good at Maths. We save about a $1000 worth by not going to a Psychologist in one lifetime and spend $100,000 worth on medicines throughout our entire lifetime. In India, we are walking around wounded in our souls from hurts, and we simply don't know what to do or, how to begin towards wholeness. Life is not easy and Thinking is difficult. Thinking is complex. And thinking is—more than anything else—a process, with a course or direction, a lapse of time, and a series of steps or stages that lead to some result. But we in India do not think. We agonise and fight. we are the only nation that fights and then lives together in sullen silence. But mention the option of going to a good counselling, psychologist and the first reaction you hear is, “I am not mad. In the United States, my client's first reaction is, I need to go to my therapist to resolve my needs and questions. What we don’t realise is that our minds and souls also can get tired, and it is the inner part of us that pains the most. if we have bleeding souls, we will not enjoy life. Whether our hurt is from shame, anger, bitterness, depression, doubt, insecurity, guilt, or fear, it needs to be confronted and dealt with.

Dr. Shabiullah Syyed, MBBS, MD (Psychiatry), WPA Young Fellowship (Germany), Consultant Psychiatrist, The Definitive Mind Clinic, Madhukar Rainbow Children's Hospital, Continua Kids, Hygiea Hospital, New Delhi

On Doctors’ Day 2024, Dr. Shabiullah Syyed emphasizes the critical importance of prioritizing mental health for a fulfilling life. He underscores that mental health, encompassing emotional, psychological, and social well-being, profoundly impacts thoughts, feelings, and behaviors. Addressing the stigma surrounding mental illness, Dr. Syyed advocates for open dialogue and acceptance. He stresses that mental disorders are genetic and necessitate the use of medications alongside therapeutic support. Dr. Syyed encourages self-care practices such as exercise, meditation, and healthy relationships, he highlights the benefits of seeking professional help from psychiatrists or psychologists. By fostering openness and support, individuals can enhance their relationships, work productivity, and overall well-being. Dr. Syyed concludes with a call for destigmatizing mental health, advocating for candid conversations and unapologetic treatment-seeking behaviors to nurture robust mental health and holistic wellness.

Dr. Mayur Dass, MBBS, DGO, DNB Senior Consultant Obstetrician and Gynaecologist – Cloudnine Hospital Patparganj, Visiting Consultant at Max Hospital Patparganj, Director- Dr. Varshney Clinic, Vasundhara Enclave, Delhi

On this Doctor’s Day, Dr. Mayur Dass, a renowned gynecologist, obstetrician, and infertility specialist from Delhi, sheds light on managing high-risk pregnancies. “High-risk pregnancies require specialized care and close monitoring to ensure the best possible outcomes for both mother and baby,” explains Dr. Dass. “Conditions such as hypertension, diabetes, advanced maternal age, multiple pregnancies, and pre-existing health issues can elevate pregnancy risks.” She emphasizes the importance of early detection and proactive management. “Regular prenatal check-ups, detailed ultrasounds, and comprehensive screenings are crucial in identifying potential complications early. This allows us to implement timely interventions and tailored treatment plans,” she advises. Dr. Dass also highlights the role of lifestyle modifications in managing high-risk pregnancies. “Maintaining a healthy diet, staying physically active as advised, and managing stress through mindfulness and support networks are essential components of care,” she adds. Her insights underscore the necessity of a collaborative approach involving obstetricians, specialists, and the expectant mother to navigate the complexities of high-risk pregnancies and ensure a healthy outcome for both mother and child.

Dr. Hasit Patel, Nephrologist and Transplant Physician, DNB Nephrology (Apollo Chennai), At present attached with HCG hospital, Ahmedabad

Dr. Hasit V Patel, a seasoned nephrologist and renal specialist with nine years of experience, practicing at KD Hospital, Ahmedabad. Dr. Patel is dedicated to providing exceptional care to patients with kidney-related conditions. His background includes completing DNB – Nephrology from Apollo, Chennai, enhancing his knowledge and skills in renal medicine. Dr. Patel’s passion for nephrology extends beyond clinical practice; he actively engages in raising awareness about kidney health and advocating for preventive measures. With a patient-centric approach, Dr. Patel emphasizes the importance of early detection and management of kidney diseases to improve patient outcomes. On World Kidney Day, he underscores the significance of regular health check-ups and lifestyle modifications to maintain optimal kidney health. Dr. Patel’s commitment to excellence and his unwavering dedication to the well-being of his patients make him a valuable asset in the field of nephrology, ensuring that individuals receive the best possible care for their renal health.

Dr. Radhika Krishna Patil is a Consultant Kidney Pathologist with expertise in reporting Native and Transplant Kidney biopsies. Hyderabad

She is the Founder and Director of Shri Balaji Kidney Care Pvt Ltd, a company providing clinical Nephrology services and also runs a standalone exclusive Kidney Pathology unit which is one of its kind in the country. Her expertise in reporting Kidney biopsies, her dedication to academic and educational activities have brought her good reputation across the country. She got elected as the Vice President of the Indian Society of Organ Transplantation. Dr. Radhika is also the program director of Kidney and Allograft Pathology Certificate course run by the Indian Society of Organ Transplantation. She is a faculty at many regional and National Conferences and has publications in reputed journals of Nephrology. She is a member of Many National and International Societies of Nephrology and Kidney Transplantation. She has authored a book on Kidney Pathology ” The Kidney Pathology Express”. This book is a product of extensive research and enriched with numerous case studies, serves as an indispensable guide for Nephrologists and Pathologists, offering them a detailed understanding of the nuances of Kidney diseases.

Dr. P. V. L. N. Murthy, Senior Consultant, Pediatric ENT & Airway Surgeon, Snoring Sleep Apnea surgeon, Rainbow Children's Hospital, Hyderabad

On Doctors’ Day 2024, Dr. P. V. L. N. Murthy, Senior Consultant in Pediatric ENT & Airway Surgery and Snoring Sleep Apnea specialist, underscores the importance of respiratory health, particularly in children. He emphasizes that disorders like snoring and sleep apnea can occur commonly due to enlargement of Adenoids and tonsils significantly impacting a child’s development, Growth, and overall health. Dr. Murthy advocates for early recognition and intervention, highlighting that these conditions often go undiagnosed but can be effectively managed with timely attention. He stresses the role of comprehensive evaluation and tailored treatment plans to address individual needs, ensuring optimal breathing and quality sleep. Dr. Murthy encourages parents and caregivers to be vigilant of symptoms such as frequent cold, cough, snoring, pauses in breathing during sleep, and daytime fatigue, poor concentration, bed wetting, which could indicate underlying airway issues. By raising awareness and promoting proactive care, Dr. Murthy aims to improve outcomes for children affected by respiratory disorders, ultimately fostering their growth, development, and overall well-being.

The vision of the Division of Pediatric Nephrology and Renal Transplantation at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi encompasses not only treating kidney disorders but also preventing them through early detection and intervention strategies.

Dr. Kanav Anand, MBBS, MD Pediatrics(Gold Medalist),FPN (RGUHS) Senior Consultant, Division of Pediatric Nephrology and Renal Transplantation, Institute of Child Health, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi

The landscape of pediatric nephrology is evolving rapidly with advancements in technology, diagnostics, and personalized medicine. Genetic testing, for instance, allows us to identify children at risk for hereditary kidney diseases early on, enabling proactive management and family counseling. Innovative treatments, including targeted therapies and biologics, hold promise for improving outcomes in conditions like nephrotic syndrome and autoimmune kidney disorders. Telemedicine has revolutionized how we deliver care, particularly for children in remote areas or with chronic conditions requiring frequent monitoring. It enhances accessibility to specialist consultations and empowers families to actively participate in their child’s care plan. Education remains paramount. We are committed to training future generations of pediatric nephrologists and fostering multidisciplinary collaborations to tackle complex cases comprehensively. Looking forward, our goal is not just to treat kidney disease but to optimize long-term kidney health and quality of life for every child. By embracing innovation, collaboration, and patient-centered care, we are shaping a future where kidney disorders in children are managed effectively, ensuring brighter futures for our young patients and their families.

