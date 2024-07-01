Doctor’s Day Special: Best Health Experts Insights on Managing Osteoporosis

New Delhi (India), July 1: Celebrate Doctor’s Day with expert insights on osteoporosis. This article gathers wisdom from leading health professionals to demystify this common yet often misunderstood condition. Gain valuable knowledge on prevention, treatment, and lifestyle tips straight from the experts who specialize in bone health.

Dr. Rajesh Dharia, Orthopedic Surgeon, Knee/Joint Replacement Doctor, Robotic Surgeon in Opera House, Mumbai

Osteoporosis and osteoarthritis are prevalent community health concerns. Managing osteoporosis is crucial alongside joint replacements to prevent periprosthetic fractures. Dr. Rajesh Dharia, with extensive experience in hip, knee, and spine surgeries across all patient categories, including celebrities, emphasizes personalized care and excellence in surgical outcomes. He advocates informed decision-making, discussing both benefits and drawbacks of robotic techniques. Trained in Mumbai, UK, Singapore, USA, Germany, and Australia, Dr. Dharia operates in multiple Mumbai hospitals. Osteoporosis often goes undiagnosed until patients experience bone pain or fractures. Routine scans and orthopedic consultations are pivotal for early detection and treatment. Vitamin D deficiency exacerbates symptoms like fatigue and irritability, commonly overlooked, particularly during prolonged indoor activities. This deficiency accelerates bone deterioration, highlighting the importance of sunlight exposure and physical activity for bone health. Dr. Dharia's holistic approach underscores proactive management of bone health, stressing prevention through regular monitoring and lifestyle adjustments. Awareness and timely intervention can mitigate the silent but potentially debilitating effects of osteoporosis.

Dr. B A Gopala Krishna, Consultant Orthopaedic Surgeon (Joint Replacement and Key Hole Surgery), FAA (UK), FARCS (Australia)

On this Doctor’s Day, Dr. B. A. Gopala Krishna, a renowned orthopedic surgeon from Bengaluru, shares valuable insights on understanding osteoporosis. “Osteoporosis is a silent disease that weakens bones, making them fragile and more likely to break. It’s crucial to recognize that this condition often goes undiagnosed until a fracture occurs,” explains Dr. Krishna. He emphasizes the importance of early detection and proactive management to mitigate the risks associated with osteoporosis. “Regular bone density tests, especially for those over 50, can help identify osteoporosis early. Treatment typically involves a combination of lifestyle changes and medication. Weight-bearing exercises, a diet rich in calcium and vitamin D, and medications like bisphosphonates can significantly improve bone health,” he advises. Dr. Krishna also highlights the importance of fall prevention strategies for those diagnosed with osteoporosis. “Simple measures like removing tripping hazards at home and using assistive devices can prevent fractures,” & usage advanced medication methods when indicated, he concludes. Dr. Krishna’s insights underscore the importance of awareness, early detection, and comprehensive management in combating osteoporosis.

Dr. R K Pandey, MS Ortho, MCh Ortho, Delhi

On Doctor’s Day, Dr. R K Pandey, a distinguished health expert, sheds light on the critical aspects of understanding osteoporosis, a condition characterized by weakened bones prone to fractures. Dr. Pandey emphasizes that osteoporosis primarily affects older adults, particularly post-menopausal women, due to hormonal changes affecting bone density. He advises that early detection through bone density scans and regular check-ups is crucial, allowing for timely intervention to prevent fractures. Dr. Pandey underscores the importance of lifestyle modifications such as adequate calcium and vitamin D intake, regular weight-bearing exercises, and minimizing alcohol and tobacco use to maintain bone health. Furthermore, he highlights the role of medications like bisphosphonates and hormone therapy in managing osteoporosis for those at higher risk. Dr. Pandey encourages individuals to be proactive in understanding their bone health, advocating for education and awareness among patients and healthcare providers alike. By fostering a comprehensive approach to osteoporosis prevention and treatment, Dr. Pandey aims to empower individuals to lead healthier lives with stronger bones and reduced risk of fractures.

Dr. Siddharth Aggarwal, MBBS, MS – Orthopaedics, Orthopedic Surgeon, Chandigarh

Dr. Siddharth Aggarwal, a renowned orthopaedic surgeon, shares insightful advice on osteoporosis management as we commemorate Doctor’s Day. He emphasizes that osteoporosis, often asymptomatic until fractures occur, requires proactive measures for prevention. Dr. Aggarwal stresses the importance of lifestyle modifications such as regular weight-bearing exercises, a balanced diet rich in calcium and vitamin D, and avoidance of smoking and excessive alcohol consumption. He highlights the significance of early screening through bone density tests, especially for post-menopausal women and older adults. Dr. Aggarwal advocates for personalized treatment plans tailored to individual risk factors, including pharmacological interventions when necessary to strengthen bones and reduce fracture risk. By promoting awareness and proactive management strategies, Dr. Aggarwal aims to empower patients to take charge of their bone health and enhance their quality of life, emphasizing prevention as the cornerstone of effective osteoporosis care.

Dr. Varun Aggarwal, MBBS, MS- Orthopaedics, Joint Replacement Surgeon, Golden Clinics, Chandigarh

Dr. Varun Aggarwal, an esteemed Orthopaedic specialist from Chandigarh, provides valuable insights on osteoporosis management on the occasion of Doctor’s Day. He emphasizes the importance of understanding osteoporosis as a silent disease that weakens bones and increases fracture risk, particularly in older adults. Dr. Aggarwal advises regular bone density screenings, especially for post-menopausal women and those with risk factors like low body weight or a family history of fractures. He advocates for a holistic approach to prevention and treatment, including adequate calcium and vitamin D intake through diet and supplements, weight-bearing exercises to strengthen bones, and lifestyle modifications such as smoking cessation and moderation of alcohol intake. Dr. Aggarwal highlights the role of medications like bisphosphonates and hormone therapy in managing osteoporosis effectively. By raising awareness and promoting proactive bone health strategies, Dr. Aggarwal aims to empower individuals to maintain strong bones and prevent fractures, ensuring enhanced quality of life as they age.

Dr. Rahul Kumar, MBBS, MS (Ortho), Joint Replacement Surgeon, Orthopedic surgeon, Senior Consultant – Paras Hospital, Gurugram

Osteoporosis is a condition characterized by weakened bones, increasing the risk of fractures, especially in the hip, spine, and wrist. It occurs when the body loses bone mass or fails to make enough new bone tissue, leading to bones becoming porous and brittle. Several factors contribute to osteoporosis, including age (commonly affecting older adults), gender (women are more prone, especially after menopause due to reduced estrogen levels), and lifestyle choices (like lack of exercise, smoking, excessive alcohol consumption, and poor nutrition). Diagnosis typically involves bone density tests. Treatment focuses on slowing bone loss, promoting bone growth, and preventing fractures through medications, calcium and vitamin D supplements, and lifestyle changes such as regular weight-bearing exercise and a balanced diet. Prevention strategies include maintaining a healthy lifestyle from a young age, ensuring adequate calcium and vitamin D intake, avoiding smoking and excessive alcohol, and engaging in regular physical activity to support bone health throughout life.

Dr. Rahul Garg, Jodhpur

Dr. Rahul Garg, a highly experienced Orthopaedic Surgeon specializing in Arthroplasty and Revision Arthroplasty, offers valuable insights on osteoporosis management in honor of Doctor’s Day. With over 24 years of expertise and international training under renowned mentors at Bombay Hospital, Dr. Garg emphasizes the importance of preventing osteoporotic fractures through early detection and intervention. He stresses the significance of comprehensive bone health assessments, including bone density scans and regular check-ups, particularly for elderly patients and those with predisposing factors. Dr. Garg advocates for a multidisciplinary approach to treatment, integrating lifestyle modifications such as nutrition rich in calcium and vitamin D, weight-bearing exercises, and fall prevention strategies. He underscores the role of advanced surgical techniques and implants in restoring mobility and quality of life for patients suffering from osteoporotic fractures. By leveraging his extensive knowledge and global perspectives in orthopaedic surgery, Dr. Garg aims to improve patient outcomes and promote proactive management of osteoporosis, ensuring optimal bone health across diverse populations.

Dr. Deep Chakraborty, MBBS, MS Ortho, FICS (Usa), Diploma In Sport Medicine, Consultant Joint Replacement And Sport Injury, Narayana Multispeciality, Hospital

Hello, I’m Dr. Deep Chakraborty, an orthopedic surgeon specializing in sports medicine. This Doctor’s Day, let’s celebrate the spirit of resilience and recovery. At our clinic, we're dedicated to helping athletes and active individuals overcome injuries and return to peak performance. Whether you’re dealing with a sprain, strain, or a more complex condition, we provide personalized treatment plans tailored to your needs. Our advanced techniques and innovative therapies are designed to support your journey back to optimal health. Join us in honoring the commitment to sports and wellness. Schedule a consultation today, and let's work together to enhance your athletic potential. Your recovery is our passion. Happy Doctor’s Day to all who champion health and vitality!

Dr.Satwik Thareja (Indore)- MBBS, MS(Ortho), FIRJR, FISM, AOA (Sydney)

Dr. Satwik Thareja explains osteoporosis, its signs, symptoms, treatment, and other important factors;

What is osteoporosis?

Osteoporosis is a disease that weakens your bones. It makes your bones thinner and less dense

Its signs and symptoms include

Changes in your natural posture, Lower back pain, Fatigue

Risk factors of osteoporosis are as follows

Anyone over 50, females especially in postmenopause, People with a family history, who smoke or use tobacco products, those Not getting enough calcium or vitamin D in their diet, Not getting enough physical exercise, Regularly drinking alcohol

How is osteoporosis diagnosed?

DEXA (BONE DENSITY TEST)-

A bone density test uses low levels of X-rays to measure the density and mineral content of your bones, Serum Calcium and Vitamin D levels

How is osteoporosis treated?

The most common osteoporosis treatments include:

Exercise: Regular exercise can strengthen your bones, Vitamin and mineral supplements: calcium or vitamin D supplements, Medications for osteoporosis: bisphosphonates, Hormone Replacement. (PTH) analogs, denosumaband romosozumab

Dr. Rahul Sharma , DNB Orthopedics, Fellowship Joint Replacement and Sports Surgery (Australia & USA), Life in Motion Clinic (Sawan Neelu Angel's Hospital, Saket, New Delhi

Osteoporosis is characterized by bone microarchitecture deterioration, reducing density and increasing fragility, elevating fracture risk from minor trauma, earning its nickname, the “Silent Disease.” Globally, about 1/3rd of women and 1/5th of men over 50 suffer from osteoporosis; in India, 65% of those over 50 are affected, predominantly women, posing a significant public health burden. Causes include sedentary lifestyle, inadequate nutrition (low calcium/vitamin D), lack of sunlight, medications (e.g., phenytoin, lithium), smoking, alcohol, and conditions like Rheumatoid arthritis and Diabetes. Symptoms may manifest as back pain, height loss, or spinal deformities, often unnoticed. Diagnosis relies on Bone DEXA scans, especially for high-risk individuals. Prevention involves daily vitamin D (1000 IU) and calcium-rich diets, weight-bearing exercises, and sunlight exposure. Elderly fall prevention includes home modifications like handrails, bed and bathroom grab bars, adequate lighting, and non-slip footwear. Early awareness and proactive measures are essential for managing and reducing osteoporosis-related complications.

As we celebrate Doctor’s Day, these expert insights underscore the critical importance of proactive bone health management in preventing osteoporosis-related complications. By integrating awareness, early screening, personalized care, and advanced treatments, healthcare professionals strive to empower individuals to maintain strong bones and lead healthier lives.

