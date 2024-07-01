Doctor’s Day Special: Experts Advice To Take Care of Your Health

New Delhi (India), July 1: As we celebrate Doctor's Day in 2024, it's an opportune moment to reflect on the invaluable insights and guidance offered by medical experts to enhance our health and well-being. From navigating complex health challenges to embracing preventive care, doctors play a pivotal role in shaping our understanding and approach to maintaining a healthy lifestyle. This article brings together expert advice from a diverse range of medical professionals, offering practical tips, strategies, and insights aimed at empowering readers to make informed decisions about their health. Join us as we delve into the expertise that doctors bring to the forefront of our healthcare journey.

Dr. Mukesh Shete, M.D, D.N.B (Int. Med), D.N B ( Nephrology), Practicing as Consultant Nephrologist and Transplant Physician, Mumbai

The global surge in non-communicable diseases (NCDs) like obesity, diabetes, and hypertension is alarming, significantly contributing to heart and kidney disorders worldwide. In India alone, a quarter of the population battles hypertension, 11.4% grapples with diabetes, and 16.4% faces kidney failure. Annually, approximately 5 million deaths are attributed to heart disease. These trends are largely driven by unhealthy lifestyles characterized by high-salt, high-oil diets—often including harmful trans fats—lack of physical activity, chronic stress, and rising obesity rates. Embracing a healthy lifestyle is crucial, emphasizing low-salt, low-oil diets, avoiding trans fats, staying hydrated to prevent urinary issues, and engaging in 150 minutes of weekly exercise. Incorporating meditation and yoga can effectively alleviate stress, collectively reducing the risk of organ failure. Remember, health is indeed wealth; adopting these practices ensures a happier and healthier life.

Dr. Neha Singh, MBBS, MD (Medicine), DM (Nephrology), Consultant Nephrology, Gurgaon

On Doctor’s Day, as a nephrology consultant, I advocate for proactive kidney health management to safeguard overall well-being. Kidneys play a pivotal role in filtering waste from the blood, regulating blood pressure, and maintaining electrolyte balance. To maintain optimal kidney function, it is essential to stay hydrated by drinking an adequate amount of water daily. A balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains while limiting sodium, sugar, and processed foods is crucial. Regular exercise promotes cardiovascular health, which indirectly benefits kidney function. Avoiding excessive use of over-the-counter medications, especially non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), and consulting a healthcare provider before taking new medications is prudent to prevent kidney damage. Monitoring blood pressure and managing conditions like diabetes can also mitigate kidney disease risk. Early detection through routine check-ups including urine and blood tests is key, as kidney disease often progresses silently. By adopting these preventive measures and maintaining a healthy lifestyle, individuals can significantly reduce their risk of kidney disease and promote long-term kidney health. Let’s celebrate Doctor’s Day by prioritizing our kidneys and overall health through informed choices and proactive care.

Dr. Munindra Kumar, MD (Med), DNB (Nephrology-Sir Ganga Ram Hospital), MRCP-SCE (Nephro), RCP (Glasgow, Edin & UK), CCEBDM (Diabetology), Former Consultant, Manipal Hospital, New Delhi. Columbia Asia Hospital, Gurugram – Medical Director & Co-Founder of Nephrus India (Chain of Dialysis & Kidney Care Centres)

As a dedicated nephrologist, I am honored & privileged to care for patients with kidney ailments, blending medical expertise with heartfelt empathy. Being a doctor is a precious gift, allowing me to profoundly impact lives, from diagnosing conditions to guiding treatment. Effective communication is vital & paramount key of this profession. Often truly listening and responding with compassion, I soothe anxieties and offer reassurance to every patient without discrimination. Each day, I am reminded of the sacred trust placed in us and the importance of delivering personalized care. On this Doctor’s Day, I extend my heartfelt wishes to all my colleagues, celebrating our shared commitment to health and healing by touch. Happy Doctor’s Day!

Dr. Abhishek K. Shirkande, DNB Nephrology MD Medicine, Gold Medalist, Consultant Nephrologist & Kidney Transplant Physician, S.L. Raheja-Fortis Hospital, K.J. Somaiya Hospital, Holy Family and Holy Spirit Hospital, Mumbai

The beauty industry’s evolution in hair treatments has seen a transition away from formalin-based methods to alternatives like glycolic acid for straightening, aiming for silky hair without health risks. However, recent findings from Israel have raised alarms, reporting 26 cases of acute kidney injury (AKI) linked to glycolic acid in hair products over three years, necessitating dialysis in severe cases. Studies in The New England Journal of Medicine have further highlighted the risk of kidney damage due to oxalate crystal formation from glyoxylic acid, impacting kidney function. Early signs like local discomfort after treatment should prompt immediate medical attention, stressing the importance of early detection and intervention to mitigate kidney complications. With the popularity of these treatments, caution is advised, emphasizing adherence to safety protocols and using keratin-based products sparingly as per manufacturer guidelines to minimize potential kidney-related risks.

Dr. Neeraj Dhamija, Delhi

As we celebrate Doctor’s Day, it’s essential to reflect on the importance of maintaining good health. I am Dr. Neeraj Dhamija, a Surgical Gastroenterologist at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, and I want to emphasize the significance of gastrointestinal health. Gastrointestinal diseases, including colorectal cancer, liver disorders, and inflammatory bowel diseases, can have severe impacts if not detected early. Regular screenings and early detection are crucial in managing these conditions effectively. A balanced diet rich in fiber, fruits, and vegetables, along with staying hydrated and exercising regularly, can significantly improve digestive health. Avoid smoking and limit alcohol intake to reduce the risk of gastrointestinal diseases. Mental health is equally important; manage stress through mindfulness and ensure adequate sleep. Always seek professional medical advice when needed and never ignore persistent symptoms. Proactive healthcare and timely intervention by specialists can save lives.

Let's pledge to take better care of ourselves and our loved ones. Wishing everyone a healthy and happy Doctor’s Day! Stay healthy, stay informed.

Dr. Roopakshi Pathania, MBBS, MD Medicine, DM Neurology, Consultant Neurology VMI, Palampur

Dr. Roopakshi Pathania underscores the critical strategies for stroke prevention and treatment, emphasizing lifestyle modifications and clinical management. Dietary excellence, focusing on fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and lean proteins while avoiding saturated fats and excessive sodium, coupled with a minimum of 150 minutes of weekly moderate exercise, forms the cornerstone of prevention. Eliminating tobacco and alcohol use further mitigates risk factors. Clinical management involves strict hypertension control, lipid regulation, and optimizing blood glucose levels. Regular cardiovascular assessments are essential. In acute settings, recognizing stroke symptoms via FAST criteria and adhering to the TIME IS BRAIN principle for prompt intervention are crucial. Thrombolytic therapy and mechanical thrombectomy are vital for ischemic stroke treatment. Post-acute management includes comprehensive rehabilitation and secondary prevention measures like antithrombotic therapy and ongoing lifestyle adjustments. Dr. Pathania’s holistic approach underscores the importance of early recognition, timely intervention, and long-term management to minimize the impact of strokes and improve patient outcomes.

Dr. Ankit Shah, MBBS, MD (Radiodiagnosis), FNVIR (Interventional Radiology), PhD (Scholar)

Dr. Ankit Shah, Assistant Professor of Interventional Radiology at Gandhi Medical College, Bhopal, advocates for preventive care and timely intervention through minimally invasive, image-guided techniques. He underscores the critical role of regular health screenings such as mammograms, ultrasounds, and CT scans in the early detection of conditions like cancer, vascular diseases, and liver disorders, crucially enhancing treatment success rates. Dr. Shah emphasizes maintaining a healthy lifestyle with a balanced diet, regular exercise, and avoidance of smoking and excessive alcohol consumption to reduce the risk of cardiovascular diseases and cancers that often necessitate interventional procedures. For individuals with chronic conditions like peripheral artery disease or varicose veins, he recommends regular follow-ups and adherence to prescribed medications. Dr. Shah highlights the advantages of minimally invasive treatments such as angioplasty and embolization, which offer shorter recovery times and fewer complications than traditional surgery. He stresses the importance of staying informed about medical advancements and seeking timely medical advice to empower individuals to manage their health effectively and potentially avoid more invasive treatments in the future.

Dr. Chittala Kiran Sri, MBBS, DNB (OB-GY), FMF-UK, FNB (Maternal and Fetal Medicine), Delhi

To maintain and improve your well-being, follow these key guidelines:

1. Balanced Diet: Eat a variety of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lean proteins, and healthy fats. Limit processed foods, sugary drinks, and excessive salt.

2. Regular Exercise: Aim for 150 minutes of moderate-intensity or 75 minutes of vigorous activity weekly, including aerobic and strength training.

3. Adequate Sleep: Adults should get 7-9 hours of sleep per night and maintain a consistent sleep schedule.

4. Hydration: Drink plenty of water and limit caffeine and alcohol.

5. Stress Management: Practice mindfulness, meditation, or yoga, and engage in enjoyable activities.

6. Regular Check-Ups: Have annual physical exams and stay up-to-date with screenings and vaccinations.

7. Healthy Habits: Avoid smoking, limit alcohol, and practice safe sex.

8. Mental Health: Seek support for anxiety, depression, or stress, and connect with loved ones or professionals.

9. Preventive Care: Brush and floss daily, visit the dentist, and use sunscreen.

10. Stay Informed: Educate yourself about health guidelines and recommendations.

Incorporating these habits can significantly enhance your overall health.

Dr. Tapan Kumar Das, MD Physician, PGDHA, Expert in Health Management and Preventive Healthcare, Bangalore

Studies show that a balanced lifestyle can reduce the risk of chronic diseases by up to 80%. Maintaining a healthy lifestyle is key to living a long, vibrant, and chronic condition-free life. Follow these five essential rules: Annual Health Check-Ups: Regular exams detect issues early, enabling timely intervention and better health management. Balanced Diet: Consume a mix of proteins and carbs along with a variety of vitamins and minerals. Stay hydrated to support overall health. Daily Exercise: Engage in at least 30 minutes of physical activity or aim for 10,000 steps daily to strengthen your heart, muscles, and bones. Adequate Sleep: Ensure 7 hours of sleep each night to boost cognitive function, enhance mood, and support immune health. Meditation: Practice 30 minutes of meditation daily to reduce stress, improve focus, and enhance emotional well-being. Maintain a work-life balance by dedicating 8-10 hours to work and spending the rest on family and personal health activities. This holistic approach fosters a healthier, happier life.

Dr. Tapan Kumar Das is a highly skilled expert in holistic care management, boasting over fifteen years of diverse experience in clinical practice, US healthcare, Indian Insurance, Healthcare startup, Health data analytics, and EHR.

Dr. Chetan Kalal – Hepatologist, Mumbai

On this Doctors’ Day, I, Dr. Chetan Kalal, first DM Hepatologist of the Mahabharata, a dedicated Hepatologist and Transplant Physician, want to emphasize the importance of liver health within our community. The liver is vital for detoxifying our bodies, aiding in digestion, and supporting overall wellness. By adopting healthy habits, such as eating a balanced diet, exercising regularly, and avoiding alcohol and over-the-counter medicines, we can protect this essential organ. Regular check-ups and liver function tests are crucial for early detection and treatment of liver-related issues. As a community, let’s prioritize liver health and support one another in making positive lifestyle changes. Together, we can create a healthier, stronger community, where everyone thrives. Thank you for your commitment to wellness and for celebrating Doctors’ Day with a focus on liver health.

