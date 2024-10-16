Doctors Report Decline in Thyroid Surgeries as Non-Invasive Treatments Take Center Stage

VMPL

New Delhi [India], October 16: In an exclusive interview with our team, top radiologists Dr Arun Gupta, Dr Ajit Yadav, and Dr Raghav Seth at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, Delhi revealed that more patients are now opting for non-surgical thyroid treatments, driving a decline in traditional surgeries. This shift reflects the growing popularity of Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA) and Microwave Ablation (MWA)minimally invasive procedures that are gaining traction as safer, faster alternatives.

Why Surgery Is No Longer the Only Option

Thyroid nodules, once routinely removed through surgery, are now being treated with non-invasive techniques that require no general anesthesia or hospitalization. "Patients prefer treatments that fit into their lifestyle," explained Dr Arun Gupta, senior interventional radiologist. "With RFA, there is minimal discomfort, and recovery is quick. Most patients can return to work in just a few days."

Dr Raghav Seth, also a radiologist at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, pointed out that many patients now actively research and ask for alternatives to surgery. "They want solutions that don't disrupt their lives, and non-invasive treatments give them just that."

The Rise of RFA and MWA

These non-surgical procedures are transforming thyroid care:

* Radiofrequency Ablation (RFA): This method uses heat generated by radio waves to shrink nodules without damaging the thyroid gland.

* Microwave Ablation (MWA): Involves microwave energy to target and destroy thyroid tissue, without affecting surrounding areas.

Both treatments come with lower risks compared to surgery, such as no scarring or hypothyroidism, and allow the thyroid gland to function normally post-treatment.

A Patient's Experience

Our news team spoke to a patient treated by Dr Arun Gupta and Dr Raghav Seth. "I was terrified of surgery, but RFA seemed like the perfect solution," she shared. "The procedure took less than an hour, and I was back at work in just three days. There was no scar, and I felt completely normal."

Doctors also highlighted the growing trend among patients with benign thyroid nodules choosing these treatments. "With non-surgical options like RFA, there's no need to remove the entire gland, so patients maintain their thyroid function," noted Dr Ajit Yadav, another specialist at the hospital.

India's Role in Advancing Thyroid Care

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, known for pioneering new treatments, is at the forefront of this shift toward non-invasive thyroid care. With skilled specialists and world-class facilities, more patients are seeking care from hospitals like these. "Patients are now realizing that they don't have to choose between effective treatment and a long recovery," said Dr Gupta.

Contact Sir Ganga Ram Hospital today to learn more about how you can benefit from non-surgical treatment of thyroid treatment without surgery in India and get back to living your life without the stress of surgery.

To learn more about thyroid ablation and non-surgical treatment options for thyroid nodules, visit www.interventionalradiologyindia.com

Connect With Doctors:

Sir Ganga Ram Hospital

Address: Old Rajinder Nagar, Delhi, India (110060)

Phone: +91-9643462949

Email: irsgrh@gmail.com

Website: www.interventionalradiologyindia.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor