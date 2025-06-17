DocuBay Announces its Next Original Documentary - Gateway of Europe - The Migrant Crisis - Streaming Exclusively on June 20

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 17: DocuBay, the leading platform for premium documentaries and part of IN10 Media Network, is set to premiere its latest original title, Gateway of Europe - The Migrant Crisis, on June 20, in alignment with World Refugee Day. This powerful documentary offers a compelling and timely look at one of the world's most pressing humanitarian challenges.

Set on the Italian island of Lampedusa the key gateway into Europe and a focal point in the migrant crisis The documentary presents first-hand accounts from migrants, local residents, and frontline officials. It reveals the emotional toll, political complexities, and human resilience woven into the ongoing struggle for safety and dignity.

Gateway of Europe - The Migrant Crisis paints a poignant portrait of survival and hope, shedding light on the stories behind the headlines and policy debates that continue to shape Europe's response.

Aditya Pittie, Managing Director, IN10 Media Network, said At DocuBay, we believe storytelling has the power to foster change, empathy and drive meaningful conversations. "Gateway of Europe - The Migrant Crisis brings to life the human dimension of a geopolitical challenge that involves migration, human rights, and policy that affects millions globally. This documentary is a call to awareness and action, highlighting voices that are often unheard."

Max Serio, Filmmaker & Director of Gateway of Europe - The Migrant Crisis, said: "My goal was to capture the human faces behind the migration crisis, for which people are driven by hope, fear, and the search for a better life. This film is an invitation to understand their journey beyond borders and politics."

Samar Khan, Chief Content Officer, DocuBay, said: "At DocuBay, we remain committed to curating purpose-driven content that resonates universally, provokes thought, and builds bridges across cultures. With Gateway of Europe - The Migrant Crisis, we encourage viewers to look past the surface and confront the emotional depth and personal struggles behind the global migration conversation. Documentary like this have the power to go beyond numbers and headlines, transforming complex societal issues into intimate, human experiences."

The official teaser is out now, offering an evocative glimpse into the film's tone and impact. Anchored by compelling visuals and startling facts, it captures the urgency of the crisis with emotional depth and clarity.

Teaser Link - https://youtu.be/pR7uXO9QRGo

About DocuBay

Headquartered in Mumbai, DocuBay is a global membership VOD platform exclusively designed to stream premium international documentaries. Specializing as a factual entertainment video service, DocuBay features content from all corners of the globe in a variety of categories. Available in 170+ countries, DocuBay is available on platforms including the Apple App Store, Google Play Store, Fire TV, Roku, Apple TV and Samsung TVs, with additional platforms on the way.

Join the Tribe on www.DocuBay.com

About IN10 Media Network IN10 Media Network

IN10 Media Network is a parent company to diverse businesses in the media and entertainment industry. With deeply entrenched roots in the creative community and a long association with premium content, the businesses in its foldsincluding EPIC, ShowBox, Filamchi Bhojpuri, Gubbare, Ishara, Nazara, EPIC ON, DocuBay, MovieVerse Studios, Juggernaut Productions and Let's Get LOUDER - covering every aspect of the content life-cycle across platforms. Led by entrepreneur Aditya Pittie, IN10 Media Network has its efforts focused on building world class brands.

For more details, visit https://www.in10media.com

About Picasso Film

Picasso Film was established in 2008 and based in Prague, Picasso Film is an independent, full-service global production studio renowned for its excellence and creative prowess. With a dedicated production team, Picasso Film specializes in documentary series in a wide range of genres, including history, current affairs, crime, science, and wildlife. With over 50 captivating unscripted series, their work is presented worldwide by major broadcasters and SVOD platforms, such as National Geographic, Netflix, Discovery Channel, Curosity Stream, RTL, among many others.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor