DocuSign Announces Opening of India Development Centre (IDC)

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], November 2: DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) today announced the opening of its India Development Centre in Bangalore. DocuSign India Development Centre is part of the company's strategy to invest in building world class innovation hubs that will create a distinct advantage for the company.

"DocuSign is at an exciting inflection point as we push beyond e-signature leadership to truly enable smarter, easier, trusted agreement workflows. Today, we're thrilled to announce the opening of our India Development Centre, which will help us drive growth, improve efficiency and deliver value to millions of our customers around the world as they navigate their own digital transformations. As part of the DocuSign investment in India, we have hired a seasoned industry leader, Apurva Dalal, to lead our India Development Centre. Apurva comes with over two decades of deep tech experience and will play a significant role in our growth and scale," said Kamal Hathi, Chief Technology Officer, DocuSign.

We are hiring the best and brightest tech talent in India to lead the next wave of innovation at DocuSign as we expand beyond eSignature to deliver intelligent agreements. We plan to grow significantly in the coming months and multiply our technology footprint in India.

DocuSign India Development Centre will play a key role in delivering on our vision of Intelligent Agreement Management based on an extensible product platform including Contract Intelligence, Data Analytics & Reporting, Semantic Search, Partner Integrations, Global IT Application engineering, and IT operations. DocuSign has already made great strides in laying the foundation in these areas and will continue to build and refine these capabilities in the months to come with the help of the Bangalore team.

To learn more about DocuSign India and our current job openings, visit the DocuSign careers site.

DocuSign has teamed up with ANSR, a U.S.-headquartered firm that helps companies build and manage high-impact global teams in talent-rich locations across the world, to set up the IDC in Bangalore.

About DocuSign

DocuSign redefines how the world comes together and agrees, making agreements smarter, easier and more trusted. As part of its industry leading product lineup, DocuSign offers eSignature, the world's #1 way to sign electronically on practically any device, from almost anywhere, at any time. Today, over 1.4 million customers and more than a billion users in over 180 countries use DocuSign products and solutions to accelerate the process of doing business and simplify people's lives. For more information visit http://www.docusign.com.

