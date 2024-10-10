Does Your Gold Serum Have REAL Gold? Myria's Does

PNN

New Delhi [India], October 10: The global skincare industry has been experiencing a surge in demand for products promising anti-aging, acne treatment, and pigmentation correction. Within this $145 billion market, the allure of gold-infused products has captured consumers' attention. However, while the market boasts various "gold-based" solutions, many of these products contain minimal traces of the precious metal, raising the question: Are consumers getting the benefits they're promised?

According to a 2023 report by The Hindu, the anti-aging skincare segment in India is set to grow at a CAGR of 9% from 2023 to 2028. More significantly, consumer preference is shifting toward natural and luxury ingredients like gold, which has been scientifically proven to boost collagen production, reduce wrinkles, and restore skin elasticity.

While brands globally have long marketed the benefits of gold, the Indian market has seen a gap when it comes to products delivering real results. This is where Myria steps in, with its range of gold-infused serums, including India's first-ever 24K Anti-Wrinkle Gold Serum formulated with real, active gold.

Meenakshi Das Dowerah, founder of Myria and a passionate skincare advocate from Assam, recognized this gap in the market. "We saw that while people were excited about gold in skincare, most products didn't deliver on the promises. Our goal with Myria was to create serums that truly harness the benefits of gold for Indian skin."

Myria's Anti-Wrinkle Gold Serum, specifically formulated to address fine lines and sagging, promises visible improvements in just 28 days. Backed by scientific research, the gold in this serum not only stimulates collagen but also helps repair skin damage, offering a long-term solution to aging.

In addition to its anti-aging product, Myria offers Depigmentation and Anti-Acne Serums, both of which use gold to target common skin concerns. This makes Myria the first Indian brand to fully unlock the multi-faceted skincare benefits of 24K gold.

With skincare trends moving toward transparency and efficacy, Myria sets a new standard, bringing real results to Indian consumers through luxury skincare that doesn't compromise on quality or ingredients. Please Visit for more Information: http://www.myrialuxe.com/.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor