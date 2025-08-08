DOLPHIN ENTERTAINMENT PRODUCTION Unveils Two New Music Videos Featuring Aryan Panday: "NEELE NEELE NAINO ME" and "HOON MAI KI KARA"

VMPL

New Delhi [India], August 8: On Monday, August 4th, 2025, Dolphin Entertainment Production celebrated a thrilling milestone with the launch of two captivating music videos at the IMPPA Office in Andheri West, Mumbai. The event drew attention from all corners of the entertainment industry as the production house unveiled its latest musical gems"NEELE NEELE NAINO ME" and "HOON MAI KI KARA." Both projects are led by the incredibly talented Aryan Panday, who not only stars in them but also takes on the role of producer.

These two unique musical pieces are a feast for the senses. "NEELE NEELE NAINO ME" boasts music composed by Parthasalha, brought to life by the soulful voices of Bhavit Rathore and Rubai. Meanwhile, the second track, "HOON MAI KI KARA," features the work of composer Deepak Mandal and is beautifully sung by Satya S. Panday and Priyanka Maurya. Each song has its own distinct flavor, thanks to the diverse talents both in front of and behind the camera.

Joining Aryan Panday on screen are the lovely female leads Tanya, Khushboo, and Priyanka Panda, who add depth and grace to the visual storytelling. The direction of both videos is in the capable hands of Prateek Rana, whose cinematic style enhances the narrative. Filmed against the stunning backdrop of Ratlam, the production quality is further elevated by the line production support from Porwal Films, led by Vinod Porwal.

Aryan Panday is quickly making a name for himself as a dynamic force in the entertainment industry. With a diverse portfolio that includes performances in television serials, short films, and advertisements, this latest venture positions him as a promising new face in the music video landscape. His dedication to his craft shines through, and he's gearing up for a significant leap into long-form storytelling. Aryan is set to take on a lead role in an upcoming web series, which is currently untitled, written and directed by Himanshu Singh Panwar. Panwar is already gaining recognition for his writing contributions to the upcoming Bollywood film Section-108 and other high-profile projects.

The excitement is really starting to build as Dolphin Entertainment Production gears up to dive into the next phase of creative development. With plans in motion for the pre-production of a web series featuring several well-known Bollywood stars, the team is laying the groundwork for yet another significant contribution to India's vibrant entertainment scene.

