Domestic air traffic records 5.76 per cent rise during January-June

New Delhi [India], July 16 : Passengers carried by domestic airlines during January - June 2024 stood at 793.48 lakhs as against 760.93 lakhs during the corresponding period of the previous year, registering an annual growth of 4.28 per cent and monthly growth of 5.76 per cent.

The domestic airlines carried 15.2 crore passengers in 2023 as against 12.32 crore in 2022, thereby registering an annual growth of 23.36 per cent, according to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

According to the DGCA, the overall cancellation rate of scheduled domestic airlines for the month of May 2024 has been 1.70 per cent.

The data reveals that the biggest reason for the airline's cancellation was weather which accounted for 39.6 per cent. The operation reason accounted for 23 per cent, miscellaneous at 19.5 per cent, technical at 16.4 per cent and commercial reasons for the airline's cancellation stood at 1.3 per cent.

DGCA data revealed during May 2024, a total of 723 passenger-related complaints had been received by the scheduled domestic airlines. The number of complaints per 10,000 passengers carried for the month of May 2024 has been around 0.52.

The increased passenger figures indicated a growing demand for air travel and highlighted the positive trajectory of the aviation sector. This consistent growth is a testament to the collective efforts of airlines, airports, and the Ministry of Civil Aviation in fostering a safe, efficient, and customer-centric aviation ecosystem.

Directorate General of Civil Aviation is an attached office of the Ministry of Civil Aviation. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation is the regulatory body in the field of Civil Aviation primarily dealing with safety issues. It is responsible for the regulation of air transport services to/from/within India and for the enforcement of civil air regulations, air safety and airworthiness standards. It also co-ordinates all regulatory functions with the International Civil Aviation Organisation. The headquarters are located in New Delhi with regional offices in various parts of India.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor