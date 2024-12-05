Domestic and global firms jostle for branding space at ‘Maha Kumbh 2025’

New Delhi, Dec 5 As crores of people gear up for 'Maha Kumbh 2025' in Prayagraj that begins on January 13, companies from India as well as abroad are fighting for space to showcase their presence during the 45-day mega event -- the largest religious gathering in the world.

From fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) to pharma sectors, from mobility providers to digital payments platforms, companies have loosened their marketing purse strings, and are set to spend more than Rs 3,000 crore on branding and marketing at Maha Kumbh, according to industry experts.

Independent advertising agency Crayons Advertising, which has bagged the rights for the installation of advertising infrastructure for the Maha Kumbh 2025, is inundated with calls from both domestic and global companies.

According to Raj Mohanty, Vice President at Crayons Advertising, they are flooded with queries as there is a booming interest from several companies for advertisement at Maha Kumbh.

Brands are aiming to gain maximum traction during the 45-day-long festival, he was quoted as saying in reports.

Kunal Lalani, Chairman and MD, Crayons Advertising, had earlier said that winning the ad rights “underscores the Kumbh Authority’s unwavering trust in Crayons’ exceptional capabilities and proven success”

According to reports, Crayons, after its partnership with brands like HUL, Colgate, LIC, Sprite, PNB, and Bihar Tourism during Kumbh 2019, is preparing to further boost the 2025 event.

Crayons will design and set up tents, signage and installations to improve the visitor experience and offer brands a platform to engage with their audience.

According to Lalani, Maha Kumbh holds immense cultural and religious significance, and they are committed to deliver “exceptional outdoor advertising solutions.”

In a bid to make ‘Maha Kumbh 2025’ an unforgettable experience, the Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has planned a series of grand cultural events blending spirituality, tradition, and entertainment.

Scores of Bollywood stars and artistes are set to captivate the devotees with their performances, featuring stories from the Ramayana, Mahabharata, and the divine significance of the Kumbh.

