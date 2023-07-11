'Dominic Ignatius' The Inspiration Storm hosts 50th Karaoke Night at Hard Rock Cafe Seawoods, Navi Mumbai

SRV Media

New Delhi [India], July 11: Dominic Ignatius showcases 50th karaoke night for Hard Rock Cafe, Seawoods Navi Mumbai. Mark your date 12th July, 2023. The only place with rockstars artefacts on their walls along with their legendary burgers karaoke seems unreal and sounds too good to be true. We relentlessly searched for the best musical nights to attend in Navi Mumbai and here is where we found this gem of an artist at one of the Karaoke Nights hosted by him.

Dominic Ignatius is the INSPIRATION you need to sing your hearts out. "Nobody has a bad voice" is what he'll tell you and make you believe in yourself.

We managed to get a set of questions answered by him as he was quite reluctant for an interview. Here is what he had to say when we asked him to tell us something about his work, A plethora of talents leading him to be a Music Composer, a Lead Vocalist from multiple Rock Bands, a VoiceOver artist, a Songwriter and now a Karaoke Jockey who has set the only trend to multilingual karaoke nights everywhere he hosts his shows. Navi Mumbai is yet to come face to face or rather an ear to his voice when his 'Spotlight Series' comes into effect. From Airoli to Panvel if you've attended karaoke nights in any of the known places such as Vashi, Sanpada, Nerul, Seawoods, Belapur, Kharghar then you've already been mesmerised by his melodious voice However Did you know that Dominic Ignatius is an Author and a Poet too. We did tell you about the Plethora of Talents before, did we not? Know more about his shows on Instagram https://www.instagram.com/dominiccignatius/ Well after looking up his work in the music industry, 'Raasa - AcousmA' is his most favoured composition that has been released to the world on Mother's Day in 2017. Here is where you can listen to https://open.spotify.com/track/5AoXS9A93PVx4cLXUrv8mI?si=81a9136dc88a438e.

A heartwarming story narrated in such harmonious melody recited in the form of a lullaby in Tamil. if you want to look it up on all the music playable platforms like iTunes, Spotify, Amazon Music, etc.

"No-one is going to run away, not at my show" an Artist to inspire you no matter how good your excuses can be, karaoke is all but having fun, especially when it's hosted by Dominic Ignatius

That's not all, we found out that there are more wonderful tracks such as Raasa by AcousmA which are in the pipeline to be released. For someone who has worked in a multitude of films, bgms, ads, jingles, rock shows, Dominic Ignatius is as humble as one can possibly be. Now he has taken up hosting Karaokes for one sole purpose to encourage singing, Inspire people to sing in public and without a care and just enjoy that feeling of holding a mic and letting go. We've experienced that firsthand. Dominic Ignatius is the one true artist who knows and can sing songs to a level of madness and tear the roof off and at the same time can sink your heart with melodious melodies and yet will tell you, "There is no such thing as a bad voice" or "If I can sing then so can you!"

"Lets sing together, You and I, We'll either be good or be bad but together" -DOMINIC IGNATIUS

