Domino's Embarks on a Vibrant New Era More Than Just a Brand, It's Your Companion in Every Joyful Moment

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 20: Today marks a ground-breaking moment in Domino's journey in India, as it unveiled a strikingly vibrant new look, capturing the essence of being more than just a brand - it's a companion for every joyful moment. This transformation is not just skin-deep; it's the embodiment of an old friend, reimagined in an exciting new avatar.

Introducing its dynamic brand campaign, 'It Happens Only with Pizza' (IHOP), Domino's has strategically tapped into the pulse of India's youth. Across the diverse mosaic of Indian cultures, young people universally find that amidst life's every tension or celebration, if one gets to eat a good meal, the mood gets further elevated. And what if that meal happens to be a slice of delicious pizza? This insight has shaped Domino's relaunch - a fresh, youthful, and vivacious persona that resonates with the trends and insights of today's generation.

On this occasion, Sameer Khetarpal, MD & CEO of Jubilant FoodWorks Limited, shared his insights, "While Domino's is a leader in pizza category, through 'It Happens Only with Pizza', we intend to target consumers' mindshare to gain and grow share of pizza occasions. Out of 1000 meal occasions in a year, pizza is consumed only thrice. A 360-degree communication, including stores and delivery boxes, brings the experience in an integrated manner, allowing Domino's to gain share of occasions in a USD 51 billion foodservice market, where pizza is just USD 1 billion."

At the heart of this brand revitalization is the IHOP campaign, designed to infuse Domino's with an energetic and dynamic flair, particularly appealing to Gen Z and young millennials. This initiative forms a cornerstone of Domino's "Brand Relaunch" campaign, encompassing a fresh packaging design and a comprehensive brand overhaul. The aim is clear: to position Domino's as the ultimate choice for creating memorable experiences and fostering connections, all centered around the shared love for pizza. Consumers can rest assured, the Domino's Pizza they know, and love remains unchanged - it's the same magical recipe, now wrapped in a more vibrant and youthful presentation.

Domino's has also brought alive 3D anamorphic billboards in Delhi for the first time in the QSR industry. This visual spectacle will feature larger-than-life representations of key IHOP moments, mirroring the new packaging design to enhance brand recognition.

Sandeep Anand, EVP and CMO at Domino's India, echoed this excitement, "We're thrilled to embark on this transformative journey with our customers. This evolution reflects our commitment to staying dynamic and relevant, responding to the ever-changing preferences of the youth. This rebranding goes beyond aesthetics; it's about creating lasting brand memories that resonate with fun, freshness, youthfulness, and vibrancy. Elements like our eye-catching 3D Anamorphic Billboard and our catchy brand anthem are set to create an unprecedented brand recall."

This comprehensive activation serves as more than just marketing - it's a narrative about the unique moments that are elevated by the presence of pizza. Amplified through strategic social media channels, this campaign is designed to maximize engagement and reinforce Domino's position as the top culinary choice.

Jubilant FoodWorks Limited (NSE, BSE: JUBLFOOD) is India's largest foodservice company and is part of the Jubilant Bhartia Group. Incorporated in 1995, the Company holds the exclusive master franchise rights from Domino's Pizza Inc. to develop and operate the Domino's Pizza brand in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal. In India, it has a strong and extensive network of 1,888 Domino's stores across 397 cities. In Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, the Company operates through its 100 per cent owned subsidiary which currently has 50 and 23 stores respectively. The Company also has exclusive rights to develop and operate Popeyes restaurants in India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan and Dunkin' restaurants in India. The Company currently operates 22 Popeyes restaurants in six cities and 21 Dunkin' restaurants across seven cities.

In 2019, Jubilant FoodWorks launched its first owned-restaurant brand 'Hong's Kitchen' in the Chinese cuisine segment which now has 18 restaurants across three cities.

Website: www.jubilantfoodworks.com, www.dominos.co.in, www.popeyes.in, dunkinindia.com, hongskitchen.in.

