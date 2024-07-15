Domino's Introduces Cheesiken: The Juiciest, Sauciest and Cheesiest Chicken in Town

NewsVoir

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 15: Domino's Pizza, India's largest pizza chain, has launched a unique chicken product - Cheesiken, along with a portfolio of chicken products crafted for the discerning palates of chicken lovers. This innovative line of chicken-based products marks a significant expansion in Domino's offerings, catering to the diverse tastes of its customers. This expansion underscores the brand's commitment to innovation and dedication to offering a wider variety of delicious options to its customers.

Cheesiken by Domino's: The Star of the Show

Cheesiken, an exquisite new offering from Domino's, is a unique creation - a bed of flavorful grilled chicken layered with sauces and cheese, crowned with vegetables and rice. It brings together the best of both worlds - cheese and chicken - in a way that has never been experienced before.

Commenting on the occasion, Chella Pandyan, Chief Growth and Marketing Officer at Domino's India said, "We constantly evolve our portfolio to align with consumer expectations. This new portfolio and the introduction of Cheesiken represent our passion for culinary creativity and our commitment to continually enhancing our menu. We are excited to bring these new offerings to our customers."

Crafted to perfection, the Cheesiken range, catered to appeal the various spice palates, comes in 3 flavour choices: Cheesy Garlic, Tangy Tomato, Hot & Fiery. When paired with our specifically crafted rice, Cheesiken meal delivers a delicious, tasty, and filling experience, making it perfect for lunch, dinner, or any time you're craving something hearty.

The new range is being introduced in Tamil Nadu and Kerala starting 15th July at affordable prices.

To introduce the Cheesiken, Domino's has launched a TVC showcasing the irresistibility of its newest range. It is an experience that no one can turn down.

The TVC has been conceptualized by FCB Interface.

Campaign TVC: www.youtube.com/watch?v=3pBaVxvClr4.

Jubilant FoodWorks Limited (NSE, BSE: JUBLFOOD) is India's largest foodservice company and is part of the Jubilant Bhartia Group. Incorporated in 1995, the Company holds the exclusive master franchise rights from Domino's Pizza Inc. to develop and operate the Domino's Pizza brand in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal. In India, it has a strong and extensive network of 1,888 Domino's stores across 397 cities. In Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, the Company operates through its 100 per cent owned subsidiary which currently has 50 and 23 stores respectively. The Company also has exclusive rights to develop and operate Popeyes restaurants in India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan and Dunkin' restaurants in India. The Company currently operates 22 Popeyes restaurants in six cities and 21 Dunkin' restaurants across seven cities. In 2019, Jubilant FoodWorks launched its first owned-restaurant brand 'Hong's Kitchen' in the Chinese cuisine segment which now has 18 restaurants across three cities.

