Domino's Makes Independence Day Extra Delightful; Launches FreeDOM Feast Offer

NewsVoir

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 11: Domino’s India is taking the Independence Day festivities to new heights with the introduction of its highly anticipated "FreeDOM Feast" offer. Recognizing the unifying power of food and its ability to bring people together, Domino’s is embracing the spirit of the occasion by offering a remarkable deal. As the 76th Independence Day approaches, consumers can enjoy a flat 76% discount on select sides and beverage, provided the minimum cart value is Rs. 350.

This exclusive offer encompasses a range of side choices including Garlic Breadsticks, Choco Lava Cake, Potato Cheese Shots, Butterscotch Mousse Cake, Taco Mexicana - Veg (single), Veg Parcel and Chicken Parcel.

In a time when culinary experiences have become synonymous with overall enjoyment, Domino’s captivating offer, encompassing items such as Garlic Bread, Choco Lava Cakes, and more, presents consumers with an array of irresistible choices, further enhancing the significance of the 76th Independence Day celebrations.

Sandeep Anand, Executive Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer at Domino’s India, expressed his enthusiasm about the new offer, stating, "We are delighted to introduce the FreeDOM Feast Offer in conjunction with the 76th Independence Day celebrations. This occasion signifies freedom, unity, and shared moments. Through this exclusive offer, we aim to elevate our customers' festivities and provide them with an opportunity to relish exceptional food experiences with their loved ones."

The "FreeDOM Feast" offer is valid from the 11th of August 2023 to the 15th of August 2023 and can be availed exclusively through the Domino’s App, dine-in, and takeaway options.

Jubilant FoodWorks Limited (NSE, BSE: JUBLFOOD) is India’s largest foodservice company and is part of the Jubilant Bhartia Group. Incorporated in 1995, the Company holds the exclusive master franchise rights from Domino’s Pizza Inc. to develop and operate the Domino’s Pizza brand in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal. In India, it has a strong and extensive network of 1,838 Domino’s stores across 394 cities. In Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, the Company operates through its wholly-owned owned subsidiaries which currently has 50 and 20 stores respectively. Jubilant FoodWorks also enjoys exclusive rights to develop and operate Dunkin’ restaurants in India and Popeyes restaurants in India, Bangladesh, Nepal and Bhutan. The Company currently operates 21 Dunkin’ restaurants across six Indian cities and 17 Popeyes restaurants in four cities.

In 2019, Jubilant FoodWorks launched its first owned-restaurant brand ‘Hong’s Kitchen’ in the Chinese cuisine segment which now has 15 stores across three cities.

Note: ^All store counts as on June 30, 2023

Website: www.jubilantfoodworks.com, www.dominos.co.in.

(Disclaimer: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor