DOMS Industries Limited launches 'DOMS Art League' - greatest online Art Engagement for children

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 17: DOMS Industries Limited (DOMS), one of India's largest stationery and art products company, is thrilled to launch the great online engagement - 'DOMS Art League' - an initiative aimed at nurturing the creative spirit that resides within each young mind and redefining their connection with Art. The Company is proud to launch the DOMS Art League through its exclusive website www.domsartleague.com.

This launch also coincides with World Art Day, which is celebrated on April 15 every year to also mark the birthday anniversary of Leonardo da Vinci, one of the world's greatest artists.

Displaying DOMS' consistent commitment to celebrating creativity, diversity, and innovation, DOMS Art League will act as a platform to instil a passion for Art among children from all areas of life. The online contest is available to all students of the country studying in grades Pre-Primary through the 12th standard. Children who wish to participate can submit their artwork digitally via the website. The DOMS Art League will announce a new topic for the contest every month, and hence encourage children to develop passion for art and even master it with the tutorials. There is no participation fee for the contest and an eminent Jury will ultimately decide the winners.

The jury panel consists of Jay Salian, a famous artist from Mumbai, is an acclaimed Indian artist who showcases his talent through captivating monochromatic pencil drawings and vibrant color pencil creations. His skillful portrayal of emotions and mastery of light effects on faces create a magnetic allure, establishing a strong connection between viewers and his evocative art.

Veena Karki, Head of Department Visual Art, Shiv Nadar School in Gurgaon is a distinguished artist with an MFA from Delhi's College of Art (2003) and a BFA (1999), showcases her talent through acclaimed solo exhibitions like 'A Woman's Dream' series at Triveni Gallery. Award-winning, she actively contributes to art education through workshops, camps, and seminars, establishing herself as a prominent creative force.

Mr. Venkatesh Desai, a famous Visual Artist & Art Educator from Bangalore uses his artworks as a language to articulate his indescribable ideas about human life, and thus interprets his observations on canvas. In his paintings he emphasizes on earthen hues, chorus lines, dispersed surfaces, and opaque pigment or planes. His works display spaces that suddenly disrupt forming a well textured background. His engrossing abstracts are enough to feast your eyes with moderate colors and textures.

Ms. Tanima Bhattacharya, famous painter from Kolkata embarked on her creative journey in the city linked to Buddha's Enlightenment. With a Fine Art Diploma from Gaya College and additional studies in Kolkata, she uniquely captures her homeland's essence in Wash, Watercolor, and Acrylic, offering a distinct Indian touch.

With their wide expertise in art and education, the eminent jury will elevate the competition's legitimacy. Their knowledge offers unrivalled evaluation and serves as a benchmark for creative excellence and educational standards.

Mr. Santosh Raveshia, Managing Director, DOMS Industries Limited, commented, "Our primary objective at DOMS Art League is to foster a national movement that promotes each child's unique abilities and viewpoints. DOMS believes that by encouraging creativity and self-expression, we can prepare the next generation to be courageous innovators and advocates for diversity. Through the DOMS Art League, we strive to instil in every child a sense of delight and wonder, igniting a lifetime love of art."

Excited on this initiative, Saumitra Prasad, Chief Marketing Officer, DOMS Industries Limited, said, "Art plays a vital role in nurturing children's holistic growth, and at DOMS, we are dedicated to realizing our brand's promise of 'Every Ambition Needs Preparation' through initiatives like the Doms Art League."

DOMS aspires to create a society in which every child, regardless of background or ability level, is able to express itself through art. DOMS Art League aims to inspire a lifelong love of art by giving equitable opportunities for participation and appreciation.

About DOMS Industries Limited: DOMS Industries Limited is one of India's largest stationery and art products company. The company designs, develops, manufactures and sells a wide range of well-designed, quality stationery and art products, categorised into seven categories that include, scholastic stationery, scholastic art material, paper stationery, kits and combos, office supplies, hobby and craft and fine art products.

The Company's products are primarily sold under the flagship brand 'DOMS', as well as through other brands/sub-brands, like C3, Amariz and FixyFix. The Company's multi-channel distribution network is spread domestically across 28 states and UTs of India as well as in 45 countries globally covering the US, Africa, Asia Pacific, Europe and Middle East.

The Company's keen focus on research and development (R&D), product engineering, backward integrated manufacturing operations, large and diverse product portfolio has enabled DOMS to become the fastest growing stationery and art material products company in India in terms of revenue over the past few years. With a focus on excellence and a commitment to consumer satisfaction, the Company has now become a trusted name in the global market. The Company's long legacy is based on its commitment to quality, dependability and redefining the industry's future.

