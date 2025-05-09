Don Bosco Institute of Technology, Bengaluru Opens Admissions for AY 2025-26

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 9: Don Bosco Institute of Technology (DBIT), a premier engineering and management institution in Bengaluru, has announced the commencement of admissions for the academic year 2025-26. Known for its rigorous academics, innovation-driven programs, and strong placement support, DBIT invites applications to its undergraduate, postgraduate, and doctoral programs.

In-Demand Programs Across Engineering and Management

DBIT offers a range of undergraduate (B.E./B.Tech), postgraduate (MBA), and doctoral (PhD) programs designed to meet industry demands and emerging technology trends.

Undergraduate Engineering Specializations:

* Computer Science & Engineering (CSE)

* CSE - Artificial Intelligence & Machine Learning

* Artificial Intelligence & Data Science

* Information Science & Engineering

* CSE - Internet of Things & Cyber Security (with Blockchain)

* Electronics & Communication Engineering (ECE)

* Electrical & Electronics Engineering (EEE)

Postgraduate Management Specializations (MBA):

* Finance

* Marketing

* Human Resource

* Business Analytics

Students can opt for core or dual specializations based on their interests.

Additionally, ten academic departments at DBIT offer PhD programs affiliated with Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU), Belagavi, enabling scholars to engage in cutting-edge research across engineering and applied sciences.

Seamless Online Application Process

Prospective students can apply by visiting www.dbit.edu.in or www.dbit.co.in selecting the "Admissions 2025-26" section, and filling out the online form. Once submitted, the admissions team contacts applicants to guide them through the next steps.

Contact for Admissions:

* +91-8880-716-716 / +91-9900-36-11-00

* admissions@dbit.co.in

Campus Address:

Don Bosco Institute of Technology (DBIT),

Kumbalagodu, Mysore Road,

Bengaluru - 560074, Karnataka

Eligibility Criteria

For undergraduate engineering programs, candidates must have passed 10+2 (or equivalent) with Physics, Mathematics, and one optional subject such as Chemistry or Computer Science. Admissions are also processed through CET (E102), COMEDK (E041), and PGCET (B163) as per government & institute norms.

A Legacy of Excellence

Founded by the Wayanamac Education Trust, DBIT has built a strong academic legacy over the last 25 years. Located on a 36-acre green campus along the Bengaluru - Mysore highway, the institute combines a serene learning environment with access to the innovation ecosystem of India's tech capital.

DBIT's programs are backed by prestigious accreditations:

* NAAC 'A' Grade accreditation

* NBA accreditation for all eligible programs

* Autonomous status from VTU since the academic year 2024-25

Over 11K+ alumni from DBIT have gone on to careers in top global companies, academia, and entrepreneurship.

Why Students Choose DBIT

* 25+ Years of academic excellence

* 200+ Recruiting Partners

* 100% Placement Support with pre-placement training

* Cutting edge industry collaborations

* Smart classrooms with high-speed Wi-Fi and digital library

* Excellent laboratory infrastructure for advanced technologies

* Holistic learning with hackathons, tech fests, industry boot camps, and seminars

* Industry-relevant autonomous curriculum

Career Development & Placement

DBIT's Training and Placement Cell works with over 200 companies and provides intensive industry-aligned training to students. Pre-placement programs focus on communication, aptitude, and technical skills, ensuring students are job-ready.

The cell also guides students pursuing research, higher education, or international opportunities, making DBIT a launchpad for multiple career paths.

Innovation, Research & Entrepreneurship

Research and innovation are central to DBIT's academic vision. The R&D Department, Entrepreneurship Development Cell (EDC), and Institute Innovation Council (IIC) support ideation, prototyping, and startup incubation. Many student-led projects receive institutional funding and mentorship to grow into full-fledged ventures.

Faculty and students are encouraged to publish their findings in reputed journals and file patents, with expert support provided throughout the process.

Key Research Focus Areas:

* Artificial Intelligence & Deep Learning

* Generative AI

* Cyber Security & Blockchain

* Green Energy & Sustainable Engineering

* Robotics, IoT & Applications

* Image Processing

* Data Science & High-Performance Computing

* Large Language Models

Vibrant Campus Life

Student life at DBIT goes beyond academics. The campus is home to numerous clubs and societies, hosting cultural fests, hackathons, sports meets, and socially relevant projects throughout the year.

Campus amenities include:

* On-campus hostels for girls and boys

* A multi-cuisine food court

* Digital library & e-learning resources

* Indoor and outdoor sports facilities

* Healthcare and counseling support

* 24/7 Wi-Fi facility

* Transportation service for day scholars

With a commitment to academic excellence, innovation, and holistic student development, Don Bosco Institute of Technology continues to be a top destination for engineering and management aspirants in India.

To learn more or begin your application:

* www.dbit.co.in | www.dbit.edu.in

* admissions@dbit.co.in | * +91-8880-716-716 / +91-99-00-36-11-00

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor