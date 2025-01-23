Doner & Gyros Opens in Paschim Vihar, Delhi

PNN

New Delhi [India], January 23: Mediterranean street food lovers have reason to celebrate as Doner & Gyros, the Dubai-based restaurant brand, opens its latest outlet in Paschim Vihar, Delhi. Known for its authentic flavors and modern take on traditional dishes, the brand continues its mission to bring the best of Mediterranean cuisine to India.

The Paschim Vihar outlet is part of Doner & Gyros' ambitious plan to establish 200 outlets across the country, making Mediterranean cuisine more accessible to Indian food enthusiasts.

"We're thrilled to expand to Paschim Vihar," said Prateek Sachdeva, India Master Franchise of Doner & Gyros. "Our goal is to share the rich flavors of the Mediterranean with as many people as possible. This outlet is another step toward that vision, and we're excited to connect with the local community here."

Adding star power to the brand's journey in India is television personality and entrepreneur and brand partner Rannvijay Singha. Speaking about his association, Rannvijay said, "Doner & Gyros is more than just another food joint it's an experience. The brand offers a perfect mix of authenticity and innovation, and I'm excited to help bring this unique culinary experience to more cities in India."

With its roots in Berlin and Chicago, Doner & Gyros is celebrated for its fusion of iconic European street food staplesdoner wraps and gyro sandwiches. The brand takes pride in using only the freshest ingredients and traditional cooking methods, ensuring every dish is flavorful, healthy, and true to its Mediterranean heritage.

For food lovers in Paschim Vihar, the new outlet offers a chance to explore Doner & Gyros' signature menu, including its iconic doner wraps, loaded gyro platters, and other Mediterranean-inspired delights.

This opening reflects the growing confidence of Doner & Gyros in the Indian market. The brand's expansion strategy focuses on tapping into emerging food hubs across the country, making it a popular destination for food connoisseurs.

