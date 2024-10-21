"Don't rush, study markets carefully": veteran investor Mark Mobius' advice to young investors

New Delhi [India], October 21 : Mark Mobius, an emerging market expert and an ace investor, advised investors not to rush but to study carefully the market dynamics when making investment bets.

Asked about his investment advice to his younger self at the ongoing NDTV World Summit 2024 here in the national capital, Mobius said, "Don't be in a rush, and study carefully".

The octagenarian added that one has to listen to the market.

Further, he reiterated he was bullish on India's real estate and semiconductor sectors, as he outlined the potential of these two key industries.

Speaking at the NDTV World Summit 2024, Mobius, Chairman, Mobius Emerging Opportunities Fund, said that the standard of living in India is going up and he believes it will create new demands.

"Standard of living is going up and people want homes and you got to meet the supply." Mobius is bullish on real estate.

On the semiconductor, he said semiconductor fabrication companies (fabs) will come here because India has got the population and the labour force.

The octagenarian believes India will become "the leader" of semiconductor industry.

"I think India will become a leader or the leader in semiconductor production in the future, and the reason why I say that is first of all the demand, secondly it's an open economy. Thirdly, India has an incredible software industry already."

The government has so far approved five semiconductor units in India, of which construction in two sites is on, and soon the work in the other three will start.

The companies have already made a cumulative investment of almost Rs 1.5 lakh crore.

Further, Mobius also lauded India's GST taxation system, given the challenges that come with being a diverse country. "The unification (in taxes) is remarkable," Mobius said.

The Goods and Services Tax was introduced in the country with effect from July 1, 2017, simplifying various procedures and reducing cascading effects.

While talking about the parameters he looks at while investing in companies, he said he looks at growth of earnings in companies, along with the return on capital invested and the quality of management.

